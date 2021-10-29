Although in recent months the figure of Will Smith has been associated with gossip, rumors and confirmations about his private life and marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has not lost his status as one of the most popular and successful names in Hollywood. With titles like Bad Boys Forever – 87% make it clear that he can still conquer the world box office, while with King Richard – 90% remind us that his talent is equal to any statuette he finds in his path. In addition, his career is an example of how you can evolve over the years until you reach a privileged position that gives you the freedom to produce and star in the roles you want.

When he took his first steps with the series of The Prince of rap no one expected Smith to go that far. Even fans acknowledge that the first episodes of the show show the actor’s awkwardness. Years later, when Independence Day – 60% was released, the interpreter won the affection of the public and became a true star of entertainment, but some critics still considered that he could only be related to commercial successes that did not put test your capabilities in front of the camera. Of course, this only inspired Smith, who in 2001 starred in Ali, the film that earned him his first Oscar nomination.

In 2006 he released In Search of Happiness – 67%, where he shared credits with his son Jaden Smith, and which again brought him closer to the Oscar. As an African-American actor in Hollywood, this type of recognition became an example of what can be achieved and, in many ways, helped open several doors for the new generations. At this time, Smith does not have to prove anything to anyone, but that does not mean that he will stop looking for the famous statuette. His most recent effort resulted in King Richard – 90%, which he also helped produce, and which tells the story of how Richard Williams trained and motivated his daughters Serena and Venus to become the sports stars they were destined to be.

King richard is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and produced by himself Will Smith. The script for this project appeared on the famous Black List, a list of scripts that are not developed, but are considered extraordinarily good. After rescuing him from limbo, the film became the perfect avenue for the Oscar. From the first reactions, the specialized critics and the public assure that Smith will finally sweep the next awards season, and since until now the name of another actor has not stood out, it is quite likely that the challenge will be met … if at all Hollywood politics do not become your worst enemy.

Just as the actor’s married life is an inexhaustible source of rumors, so are his personal and religious beliefs. It’s known that Jada pinkett smith is strongly associated with Scientology, but it is not known how much it is involved Will Smith. On the other hand, the interpreter has always been rather subtle when speaking of his political position and his lifestyle. The World of Reel blog assures that the position you have regarding vaccines will be essential to know if you will win the Oscar or not, as rumors indicate that the Smith family does not believe in vaccines. The actor was supposed to appear at the Telluride Festival, which was carried out in person but with strict protocols, such as the vaccination test of all the guests, but in the end he never arrived and that is quite strange considering that he must campaign for promote King richard.

An article by The Hollywood Reporter focused on the new rules and protocols in Hollywood filming, assures that a very famous actor refused to be vaccinated and the production of his new film had to stop in August because several workers were infected with COVID. For obvious reasons the name of the actor involved is not mentioned, but World of Reel revealed that Smith’s latest film, called Emancipation, stopped its production in August due to several infections within the set, which could indicate that the original article talks about him and if that is discovered, it will be very frowned upon by the public.

At this moment an internal war is taking place in Hollywood, between those who ask for mandatory vaccinations to return to the film sets and those who are against this proposal. The public is as divided as they are, but it is generally thought that not getting vaccinated is quite selfish at this point. The festivals and awards have clarified that they will only allow attendance with mandatory vaccination and COVID tests. Will this social discourse affect Smith’s chances of reaching the Oscar or even attending the event to receive recognition?

