The Superman Henry Cavill is undoubtedly one of the most beloved by the public so far, because the actor has managed, with his talent and charisma, to leave a good impression on those who watch him on the big screen. We got to see him in action for the first time in Man of Steel – 55%, then Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, Justice League – 41% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, and since his last appearance in this, we have not heard much of the character again, since there was a suspicion that this was going to be his final interpretation as the superhero. However, some time later, it was revealed that Cavill did not want to let Clark Kent go, as Clark still had many stories to tell. Also, new information recently came to light saying that Henry may have already signed a contract to be part of a sequel to Black adam.

You may also like: The Flash: producer Barbara Muschietti suggests Henry Cavill will appear as Superman

Black Adam is one of the most anticipated films for DC fans at the moment, and its arrival in theaters is scheduled for July 2022, starring Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”, and the valuable performances of Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, and Quintessa Swindell. Despite waiting for more than half a year to see Black adam, Warner Bros. is very confident that this next film will be a success.

Geekosity says that anonymous sources shared with the outlet that there have already been talks about the potential appearance of Superman in Black Adam 2Even a source says that Henry has already signed a contract to work on the film. Despite these comments, there are still no other sources to corroborate the information, therefore nothing can be confirmed yet.

On July 16, 2021, the editor-in-chief of Geekosity, Mikey Sutton, began to have suspicions about the possibility of seeing Cavill again in a second installment of Black adam. As a result, the editor wrote an article with some reasonable points showing that the probability of having a meeting between Superman and Black Adam is very high and may be sooner than we imagine.

Among the most prominent observations, is the fact that Cavill is not happy with the idea of ​​not replaying Superman and defends the thought that there is still material to tell about this character. Another important reason would be that DwayneAs Geekosity reports, he’s eager to add Superman to Black Adam’s story and have an epic battle.

We also recommend: The Witcher: Netflix releases the final trailer for the second season

Despite the lack of sources to confirm it, it is believed that these are not unfounded rumors, since the same Dwayne johnson posted on his Twitter account a response to a comic sequence a fan posted, in which Adam is seen welcoming Superman; The actor in his reply mentioned that it is something similar to what he always imagined, with the exception of the handshake, because Black Adam is not the correct subject to do it.

I like it. Similar to how I always imagined it. Except for the handshake at the end. Never, wrong man.

I like it.

Sorta how I always envisioned it.

Except the handshake at the end.

Never. Wrong guy. # BlackAdam https://t.co/GKs4RjsYtX – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 11, 2021

The possible collaboration of these actors with such acclaimed characters is something that fans would be eager to see. A fight between these two greats would attract a large amount of public and it seems that “La Roca” knows it, because with his comments on the Internet he leaves us clues about the future he wants to build around the villain, and little by little increases the emotion of all his followers, as well as those of Henry cavill.

Also read: Black Adam Producer Talks About Possible Wonder Woman Crossover