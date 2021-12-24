We know Ben Affleck for his roles in films like Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, The Last Duel – 86% and The Way Back – 92%. However, recently he has been the center of attention not because of his contributions to the film industry, but because of a scandal that has been circulating for some time about him and his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, whom we saw in popular films such as If I had 30 – 64%, today yes! – 45%, Magic Park – 35% and Kill or Die – 14%.

Affleck, who is now dating Jennifer Lopez, was married to Jennifer garner for 10 years before the couple announced their separation in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018, and since then, it seemed that both were at peace as they had maintained a strong and civilized joint parenting agreement for the benefit of their three children: Violet, Seraphina Y Samuel. However, a recent comment by the actor provoked the anger of the public, because in this he suggests that Garner is to blame for his alcoholism.

The interpreter stated in an interview with Howard Stern that his addiction to alcohol worsened while he was still married to Garner, because according to his arguments, he drank because he was not happy in his marriage. Even if Jennifer garner did not come out to give any comment directly to the media about the matter, a source close to the actress shared with Touch Weekly what she thought and felt about the accusatory comments of her ex-partner, and from what she says, we know that Jennifer did not take very well the words of Affleck. These were his words:

Jen isn’t particularly happy with Ben’s words about why they got divorced. He gave an interview saying that he felt ‘trapped’ in the marriage, Jen would not have used that phrase or opened up publicly like that. It was respectless. If you think about it, it’s kind of a slap to Jen and her kids.

When Ben He made the statements that caused the whole problem, the hateful messages against the actor did not take long to arrive, as the public blamed him that when they were still married, she supported him when he had relapses and helped him with his rehabilitation. In any case, the Batman interpreter decided not to sit idly by in the face of attacks from the media and social networks. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Affleck He insisted that his comments had been completely taken out of context and assured that he would never say a bad word about his ex-wife. He clarified that his intention was never to blame Garner and that the treatment of her has always been with respect. His words on the show were as follows:

I mentioned how much we respect and care for each other, and we care for our children and put them first. They said that I had blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped in this marriage. It made me look like the worst, most insensitive, stupid, horrible guy.

From the perspective of Jennifer garner, this must all sound like an excuse for Affleck so as not to face the responsibility of the weight of his words. So far, the actress has not personally expressed what she thinks about this, but it is almost certain that she is disappointed to realize how little respect her ex-husband had for her and her children, whom she involved in a certain way with her statements. in the lawsuit.

