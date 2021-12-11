The last two years have been quite intense in many ways, many people have suffered the loss of loved ones, lost their jobs, or watched their thriving businesses go bankrupt after many years in record time. Covid-19 has been a tough test for our world, but vaccines have given new hope, that at some point normality will return. However, there are some who, for various reasons, refuse to be vaccinated, one of them is the actress Letitia Wright.

Although Wright has appeared in famous productions like Doctor Who – 93% and Black Mirror – 64%, is best known for her role as Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is supposed to have a leading role in the sequel to Black Panther – 90%, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, however, that now seems uncertain, due to its controversial anti-vaccination stance that it has maintained for some time. According to recognized and serious media such as The Hollywood Reporter and Newsweek, the actress has not been vaccinated, and a new rumor indicates that she will not return to the franchise, as she refuses to change her mind about vaccines.

It was long ago reported that due to a Wright accident on set, filming would be suspended for a time, but Deadline reported three weeks ago that the accident was supposedly more serious than anticipated and filming would be suspended until next time. anus. Now, Giant Freaking Robot assures that a reliable source, which in the past has provided exclusive news that was later confirmed, Letitia wright He will leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because he does not want to be vaccinated.

Disney has made it mandatory for members of the cast and staff of its productions to be vaccinated, since the summer of this year, and as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever started filming before, it was not supposed to apply that law, but since it will apply in future productions, she will not want to appear in them.

The pandemic affected millions of people around the world, the film industry was paralyzed and the losses to film distribution chains were enormous. The one that an actress like Letitia wright Pretend that your “freedom” gives you the right to ignore everything that happened to date and by mere conspiracy superstition decides not to get vaccinated, it is more than enough for Marvel to dispense with it forever. Let’s remember the case of Gina Carano, a conservative actress who dedicated herself to spreading disinformation about the pandemic on her social networks, and who was fired by Disney from The Mandalorian – 91% when compared to the Jews persecuted during WWII.

Despite the current controversy surrounding the actress, some fans will surely miss Shuri, as she is a strong female character that was sorely lacking in the early stages of the franchise, which was dominated above all. by white men. On the other hand, Shuri is not the only strong woman who came out of Black PantherWe also have Okoye, played by Danai Gurira, and Nakia, played by Lupita Nyong’o. The protagonist of Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, who also appeared in three other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, passed away in 2020 due to a very advanced cancer of which only his family knew. Before dying he appeared in two films, 5 Bloods – 100% and The Mother of Blues – 100%.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a great future, and the grandiose plans that are in place will not be affected by the presence or absence of Shuri, a character who could have an important role in future films, but due to the actress who played her. , it may have to be set aside.

