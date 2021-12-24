It is no longer a spoiler to say that Tobey Maguire appears in Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92%, and that movie theaters have been filled with excitement to see the actor on the big screen after 14 years. The return of Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the film was a closely guarded secret and it seems that the strategy worked well, because it is being a massive success at the box office. Now, the rumor that we will see the fourth movie of Spider Man has resurfaced.

After Spider-Man 3 – 63%, which was successful at the box office but was not well received by critics and audiences, director Sam Raimi wanted to direct a sequel that lived up to expectations, however, the studio chose for doing a reboot, The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%, which after two movies was canceled. The arrival of the superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seemed to bury any hope that Spider man 4 come true, but now it seems that it is the opposite, thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony realized how much the public still loves Tobey Maguire.

The Giant Freaking Robot site has revealed that an anonymous source revealed to them that the studio is planning the fourth Spider-Man movie, and that the reason for this is the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home Worldwide. However, the rumor has an unexpected twist, as they say that it will be an animated feature film, with a style similar to Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%, winner of the Oscar for Best Animated Film. The original project would have the actors in their roles, and it was worked on for years, with a premiere scheduled for 2011. We do not know if this alleged fourth installment of Spider Man would I follow that story or if it will be something completely new.

Sam raimi He returned to superhero cinema when he was hired to take over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, following the departure of the original director, Scott Derrickson. But after that film, it is very possible that he will be called in at Sony to direct. Spider man 4, the question now is do you really want it to be an animated movie? In 2019 Raimi was interviewed by Yahoo! and said he always thought about the frustrated movie:

I think about her all the time, it’s hard not to, because another Spider-Man movie comes out every summer! So when you have an unborn baby, you can’t help but think what it could have been. But I try to focus on what will be, and not look at the past.

According to rumors, Tobey Maguire He was very happy playing Spider-Man again, so he would not hesitate to return. On the other hand, Kirsten Dunst, in charge of giving life to Mary Jane, said in a recent interview that she would like to reprise the character, so everything seems ready for it to be done. Spider man 4.

In the original plans, we would see Vulture as the main villain, and Anne Hathaway would play Felicia Hardy / Black Cat (and a few years later she played Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises – 87%). According to Giant Freaking Robot, Raimi was not happy with the script and that was one of the reasons why it could not be finalized at the time.

Despite how divisive it was Spider man 3, it was an emotional closing for the main characters, instead The amazing Spiderman was canceled before the third movie, so fans are campaigning on social media with the hashtag # MakeTAS3 (make The Amazing Spider-Man 3), and it is planned that on December 25 they will make it a global trend to try to convince Sony to produce it.

