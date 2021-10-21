One of the most anticipated films of the new era of the MCU is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, sequel to Black Panther – 90% who will be in charge of presenting the hero who will take the identity of the character. Tenoch Huerta will play Namor, the Marvel antihero that many fans have been waiting for, and it seems that he comes with enormous representation for the Mexican public. In accordance with Grace randolph, famous Hollywood journalist, Huerta’s characterization will be inspired by the Mayan culture. Read on for all the details.

Tenoch Huerta as Namor emerged through a rumor long ago, however, it was quickly confirmed by international media and the news exploded on social media. The Mexican actor will have the opportunity to work alongside one of the largest companies in Hollywood and his role has the potential to make him one of the most beloved characters in the next installment. Now, Grace randolph appears with some news on Marvel Studios inspiration for the traits of their version of Namor:

I just spoke with a source who gave me a glimpse of Tenoch Huerta as Namor. The Mayan references are STRONG and he looks BRUTAL, very Apocalypto with a jeweled necklace that includes pearls, goatee and gold bracelets. I can’t wait for Marvel to share it with everyone.

Just had a source sneak me a look at Tenoch Huerta as #Namor Mayan references are STRONG and he looks BRUTAL – very Apocalypto with ornate bejeweled neckpiece including pearls, goatee, think gold armbands Can’t wait for #Marvel to share with everyone #MCU 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 – Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 20, 2021

Previously, some rumors about the style that Atlantis will have in Marvel Studios had already leaked to networks. The alleged search for burly actors with Mayan features to play warriors was discussed; It is said that the civilization will maintain a rivalry with Wakanda and that it will rescue many details of Mesoamerican cultures. If all this is true, it will definitely be something that will catch the attention of the Mexican public.

Black Panther It was released in 2018 and stood out for being one of the highest grossing films of the year with US $ 1,344 million, in addition, it obtained several Oscar nominations, taking home the statuettes for Best Soundtrack, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. Those were excellent times for Marvel Studios and with Wakanda Forever they don’t want to lose the thread.

The untimely death of Chadwick Boseman was a severe blow not only for his family and followers, but also for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The company’s top executives were faced with the reality of being left without a great actor and a central superhero, forced to think and act quickly so as not to waste time developing the film. Fortunately, it seems that everything has been resolved and very soon we will have before us the new face of the Black Panther, an indispensable Avenger in the history of the MCU. Although Boseman is no longer there, the role must continue and it seems that Kevin Feige has very interesting plans for the sequel.

On the other hand, rumors suggest that Shuri will be the one who will take the mantle of Black Panther, something that does not convince fans due to certain scandals starring the actress. Letitia Wright maintains a strong anti-vaccine stance, which has given her a bad name among those who fight for the prevention of Covid-19, in addition, a few days ago it was said Wright was promoting this type of ideas on the set of Wakanda Forever, something she later denied on Instagram. Will she get fan support if she becomes the next Black Panther? Only time will give us the answer.

The recordings of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever They began at the end of June and there is a premiere scheduled for November 2022.