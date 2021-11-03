There are not a few fans of Atlantis: The Lost Empire – 43% who still dream of a live-action remake in the Disney studios and it seems that the company has not ruled out the production. According to a new report from Giant Freakin Robot, executives would be considering Tom Holland for the starring role, after all, the 25-year-old actor has established himself as one of the most loved and requested youth stars of recent years, Do we have the new Milo Thatch?

Do not miss: Disney teases its Star Wars trilogy

Atlantis, released in 2001, was made with illusion by Walt Disney Pictures, however, the collection of US $ 186 million did not compensate for the US $ 120 million that was used for the development. The film became a complete failure and plans for an animated series fell apart; And what about that sub-par sequel and uninspiring story… For a long time, Disney preferred to keep quiet about that disaster, but things could have changed and a new future would be rising for Atlantis.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire tells the story of a young adventurer named Milo, who finds an ancient diary that contains clues on how to get to Atlantis, the mythical sunken kingdom. Trained as a linguist and cartographer, Milo joins other intrepid characters and decides to embark on the Ulysses, an impressive submarine, on a risky expedition to the bottom of the sea. But things don’t go the way they imagined and they end up encountering an old civilization greater than they ever imagined.

We invite you to read: Eternals: producer says movie doesn’t need a sequel

Many think this animated movie would work perfectly as a live action adventure, and now Giant Freakin Robot argues that Disney is seriously thinking about Tom holland for the role of Milo Thatch. The young actor has already shown that he is a huge source of income for the company, all thanks to the Spider-Man films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland is a powerful attractor to adolescent and young audiences, fans who not only see Peter Parker in him, but also an icon of our time.

The sources of Giant Freakin Robot mention that the live-action remake of Atlantis: The Lost Empire It is something that was planned before the pandemic, however, the closure postponed the project and only now would they be returning to development. Will we see Tom holland embodying the lovable and unforgiving Milo Thatch? We will have to wait a little longer to find out about the supposed live-action production.

The next movie from Tom holland is Spider-Man: No Road Home and it promises to become the highest grossing film in the MCU this year, perhaps in all of Hollywood. It’s been a while since the last Spider-Man movie and fans are eager for the answers and images. Sony and Marvel have taken their time with the new film and we hope that the release date will not be affected or postponed by the still present coronavirus pandemic in the world. Tom holland returns as Peter Parker and is highly likely to be accompanied by spectacular characters. Has the Spider-Verse been confirmed? Not quite but we hope for the best.

On the other hand, Disney continues to develop other live-action projects and one of the most anticipated is The Little Mermaid, a film that will hit theaters sometime in 2023. Fans are eager to see Princess Ariel in the flesh and bone, a character who for decades has had the affection of the public in many parts of the world. Until when will the success of the live-action remakes developed by Disney run out?

You may also be interested in: Gina Carano’s new movie has several controversial people like her in production