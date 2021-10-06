Héctor Bonilla: Rumoran loses his life and the rumor is denied | .

A few hours ago it was being shared in networks social that he leading actor Héctor Bonilla had lost his life, however, in Aztec TV rumors have been cleared up, his son took it upon himself to declare reality to Windowing.

The first actor has been working for more than 30 years participated in more than 20 novels in Televisa and then it changed to Aztec TV at the end of the nineties where he managed to stand out with his participation in ‘Mirada de Mujer: El Regreso’.

The 82-year-old actor has decided to return to San Angel television but now to direct with the producer Juan Osorio in “My husband has a family.” There he was from 2017 until he decided to leave television once and for all in 2018 to dedicate one of his greatest passions to you: the theater.

However, in 2019 he was diagnosed with cancer in the right kidney in addition to having a fall and fracturing his femur.

This is why Sergio Bonilla had to appear to confess that his father’s health is delicate, but that he has been undergoing alternative treatments in order to fight the battle.

It is still just as delicate because cancer is cancer but the truth is that it is fine, it is not done, I say it in this mind in cancer while you are not bad you are fine if you do not go back it is that you are fine.



Also in the last hours it had been said that Héctor Bonilla had lost his life, however his son clarified everything in the Ventaneando program where he said:

“In my family we try not to give too much gossip, but I particularly have respect and affection for Paty Chapo, so it seems to me to clarify it. I don’t know where or who had the idea to invent this gossip but hey, I can say in due course that nothing happens, my father is fine ”.

In this way he was in charge of denying and announcing that his father will be returning to the stage with him with a play in which they will be at the theater of the National Center for the Arts this coming October 15 with “Warehouses”.

Sergio Bonilla assures that his father will be very happy to step on the stage since he is very excited about this new stage and the doctors are calm because he is eating well and they say that he is on a very good path, my boss is throwing all the kilos on him

We will leave you here the video in which the drivers of Ventaneando interview from minute number 54, in case you want to observe it on your own.