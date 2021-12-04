It was in 1953 that the most competitive burger empire in the world was born, but it was not as we know it today, it was under the name, ‘Insta-Burger King’, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Keith J. Kramer, and his wife’s uncle, Mateo Burns, who acquired the rights to two pieces of equipment called Insta machines, and have since opened their first restaurant, after visiting the McDonald’s brothers in San Bernardino, California.

As such, the company had its beginnings on December 4, 1954 in Miami, as both young people opened this restaurant based on a different concept than the one that existed and that has remained until today: “The Home of The Whopper”.

The company began with its headquarters in the United States last century but more than 73 years have passed since its inception and they already have branches on five continents but in some it is under a different name.

Since they decided to start with the empire that it is today, the Whopper has become the star of fast food, as it is a hamburger marketed by the international chain created for the first time in 1957.

And now, the current owners want to give their consumers a small gift over the course of two days.

Whopper price returns to original

According to the New York Post, CNN and Miamidiario, they reported that the Burger King star: “Whopper” will return for two days at the ‘old school’ price of 37 cents, the same it had when it was released.

The promotion will be available on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, so all buyers can enjoy the famous hamburgers that sign up for a Perks account.

It was through a statement released on social networks, where it was announced that to commemorate the birth of the Burger King star.

“In 1957, Burger King changed the game with the introduction of the Whopper sandwich – an iconic grilled hamburger made YOUR way (with 1,024 potential combinations, to be exact).”

They were the words of the head of marketing communications for Burger King North America, Zahra Nurani, which were released in a statement.

It should be noted that without the anniversary discount, the 667-calorie Grilled Beef Whopper is typically priced at $ 4 a piece, and according to the post, the first weekend in December will cost 37 cents.

“And now, 64 years later, we are excited to celebrate our beloved burger by offering The Whopper at its original price of 37 cents exclusively to Royal Perks members,” added Zahra Nurani.

This program was launched by the chain at the beginning of this year 2021 and offers its members free or deeply discounted food, in a style similar to the Starbucks Rewards program.



Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE