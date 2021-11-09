In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you’re thinking of buying an oil-free fryer and don’t want to invest too much money, there’s good news: the cheapest Cecotec model is back on sale at a discounted price on Amazon.

If you have been thinking about buying an oil-free fryer for a while, you have surely already seen many models of different types. Larger or smaller and with cheaper or more expensive prices, although at this point what seems obvious is that one of the cheapest is the Cecotec Compact Rapid.

Normally in its online store, that of Cecotec, it costs 39 euros, and it continues to be so. What is not so common in recent months is that Amazon also sells it at exactly the same price, in stock and with fast and free shipping.

This oil-free dietary fryer has 900W of power and a capacity for approximately 400 grams of potato, to give a measure of real use. In addition, it is considerably cheaper than most alternatives.

It is an entry-level model, especially recommended if you have never had a fryer of this type and want to test how they work and if they adapt to your needs.

With a capacity of 400 g and a power of 900W, you can prepare servings for two people without problems, although if you need something else you will have to buy a large capacity fryer.

Cecotec is a Spanish brand, based in Valencia, which has been growing for several years with products such as its fryers and Conga robot vacuum cleaners, which overshadow the iRobot Roomba in sales.

Obviously, there are many other oil-free fryers that are worth it, including several that are sweeping Amazon and that have capacities of more than 5L in their basket, something especially important.

In this case, as it exceeds 29 euros in price and is sold directly by Amazon, shipping would be free to any part of Spain whether you have an Amazon Prime account or not, although if you do, your purchase will arrive in just one or two days.

