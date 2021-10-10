Marvelous Europe Limited is pleased to announce that Rune Factory 5, the long-awaited sequel to the beloved simulation RPG series, will receive a exclusive limited physical edition next to the standard edition the March 25, 2022 for Nintendo switch.

This physical Limited Edition of Rune Factory 5 will contain a physical copy of the game along with a whole series of collectible content. As part of this collectible content, fans will receive a glorious Steelbook case, a softcover art book with illustrations from the game, and the Soundtrack CD “Melodies of Norad” consisting of music from the Rune Factory franchise. In addition to collectible physical content, this Limited Edition will also include exclusive in-game content in the form of additional costumes for the player character. This limited edition will be available in most stores in our territory and more details will be available through the newly launched Rune Factory website, the Rune Factory Europe Twitter channel and the Marvelous Games website.

On Rune Factory 5 Players will choose between the male and female protagonists, Ares and Alice, and embark on an adventure from the city of Rigbarth on a quest to regain their lost memories, and restore peace within the city, as part of the maintenance force. of peace known as Seed. As part of this adventure, players will be able to explore vast dungeons, defeat ruthless monsters, farm nearby farmlands, and develop relationships with various characters to find true peace and happiness within the city of Rigbarth.

Newcomers and fans alike will be able to experience refined action RPG combat, with eight different weapons, including dual swords, spear and ax, available to master, along with iconic features like farm management, city ​​missions and festivals. For the first time in the series, Rune Factory 5 will also feature same-sex relationships so fans can go on their own romantic adventure. Whether you decide to fight city monsters, help townspeople with their troubles, or embrace your green thumbs dreams, Rune Factory 5 will deliver an adventure like no other when it launches on Nintendo Switch.

You can see the launch trailer in the following LINK.

About Rune Factory 5.

Change is taking place in the sleepy border town of Rigbarth. Mysterious events are taking place that affect the runes that govern the balance between humanity and nature …

As the newest recruit to the peacekeeping organization SEED, you play an important role in maintaining harmony in the threatened Kingdom of Norad.

With no memories of your past and little to show of your experience, you must earn your stripes. Work with the people of Rigbarth to help the city flourish, forging friendships and making your mark as you go.

As the balance of peace begins to shift, it is time to prove yourself. With your new friends from Rigbarth by your side, embark on a grand adventure in this fantasy world to unravel the mystery that hangs over the earth, using your inner power to stop the descent into chaos.

Main features:

Fast-Paced Action RPG Combat: Venture into the vast and vibrant wilderness with Rigbarth’s friends by your side to unlock powerful and stylish link attacks that encourage teamwork and strategy.

Make Friendships and Find Love: Make friends, fall in love with, and even marry the townspeople who live and work next to you in Rigbarth, including same-sex marriage for the first time in the series.

Relaxing life simulation game: Take some time on your adventure to enjoy the smoother pace of city life. Compete in cooking, craft and fishing contests, or invite your partner to stargaze during one of Rigbarth’s many seasonal festivals.

Fantasy farming reaches new heights: Grow a wide variety of products in the field or on the back of a dragon and dominate monsters to serve as helpers on the farm.

Developed by Marvelous Inc. and published in Europe and Australia by Marvelous Europe Limited, Rune Factory 5 is scheduled for physical release on March 25, 2022 on Nintendo Switch. This game has not been rated yet.