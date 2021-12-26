The stories of wizards and witches have been part of the collective imagination for hundreds of years, in various societies and historical contexts. Although on many occasions they have been characterized as part of ancient horror stories, and even today it is still given a dark tone, there have also been those who give a twist to its meaning as caring characters with knowledge of alchemy.

In modern youth literature, Harry Potter is the greatest representative of both sides of the witch and wizard stories; They are presented to characters enveloped by evil, as well as the good ones who use magic for good or protection. But beyond what magic means, one of its main themes is friendship, and it is that, in any story or adventure novel, the story would not be complete without a faithful companion.

In the case of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 80%, both in novels and in movies, the first character who shows empathy with the protagonist is Ron Weasley, played by Rupert Grint, and from then on he becomes his inseparable companion along with Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), who is becomes the mind of the group. And despite the fact that throughout their history together there are conflicts, they are always united when necessary.

This trio of friends has become very significant for fans of the story created by JK Rowling, and although thinking of someone playing the same character for ten years could sound complicated for some actors, especially when they are pigeonholed for it, it seems that the Grint and Weasley’s relationship is different. It is the same actor who spoke about it during an interview with People, where he assured that he has even become very protective of his character.

Much has been said about [interpretar a Ron de nuevo] with everything that is happening and I feel that I am that character. I think I had a very strange relationship with him in the beginning, but I feel like there is a lot of me there, so I am quite protective of him.

Lately, there have been quite a few assumptions about some reboots or possible sequels that could arise within the franchise, in addition to a series that Warner Bros. would be preparing. Among these, the possible film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy stands out where the original cast could return . However, for this to happen an agreement should be reached with JK Rowling and with the same actors.

At least so far Daniel Radcliffe has managed to establish a career outside of the famous wizard’s franchise, Emma Watson has also had major roles after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II – 96%; Y Rupert grint He has tried to get into music, although he has also excelled in low-budget films, as well as beginning to redefine his career in television productions such as Servant – 88% by M. Night Shyamalan.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited meeting of all those involved in the franchise of Harry Potter on an HBO Max special that hits the platform in January.

