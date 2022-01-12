DACVID VIGARIO

MRIDA

Updated on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 – 15:50

The agrarian business organizations will mobilize to denounce the ignorance about their environment after the controversy over the macro-farms

Luis Planas, at a press conference after the meeting of the Council of Ministers, Bernardo Daz

The rural world awakens. And he takes to the street. Tired by so much controversy, the rural world has united in a single social platform in defense of the countryside, its activities and traditions.

It is a full-blown rebellion that has been brewing in recent times after the latest controversies created by the Government of Pedro Sánchez in this legislature and to whom they want to send a message: “Enough already.” They consider that there are too many grievances, the last one that of the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzn, and his attack on Spanish meat exports coming from the “macrofarms”, a system that today the participants of this movement have denied. And they are going to demonstrate in Madrid on March 20. They are farmers, ranchers and hunters, who are also expected to join in the next few dates before the demonstration, fishermen and other sectors related to Rural Spain. ” “We represent 84% of the national territory and we suffer a constant lack of respect”, complain when considering that “the urbanite, due to ignorance, has a clear lack of vision of the countryside, that he is in a serious situation,” he describes Fermn Bohrquez, President of Alianza Rural.

At the moment, the group is headed by the three most representative agricultural organizations (ASAJA, UPA and COAG), plus the Spanish Hunting Federation and the ‘Alianza Rural’ association. They have even drawn up a manifesto “in defense of agriculture and livestock, hunting, our countryside and its culture and traditions.” Now they go #JuntosPorElCampo and claim to represent more than ten million Spaniards who live in rural areas. In short, agricultural cooperatives could also join this group.

Each of these groups have raised sectoral protests in recent months. From the field by the rising production costs and low prices They receive for their products even hunters who consider that the Government has approved a series of decrees to end the hunting activity. They all have their own reasons but, “although it has taken a lot to put them in common”, he has acknowledged Pedro Cheap, President of Asaja, although after many weeks of negotiation they have finally agreed to go hand in hand. “The situation is unsustainable”, they have claimed today in the presentation of this social movement “and not political”, has pointed out Lorenzo Ramos, secretary general of UPA.

Call

This platform appeals to the entire rural world, of any ideology and social class, “at risk of depopulation, affected by a deficit of public and private services, a PAC (Common Agrarian Policy) insufficient to solve the main problems that determine income of the men and women of the field “. They also consider that the environmental legislation to which it has to submit “by the conservationist lobbies” are “exclusive and without any social vision”, has denounced Manuel Gallardo, president of the Royal Spanish Hunting Federation, who also criticized the ministerial order that qualifies the wolf as a protected species and prevents the defense of extensive productions when this species attacks livestock.

Food competition from third countries, without passing the rigid sanitary controls required for Spanish products, as described by Miguel Padilla, COAG general secretary, is another of the problems they face together with the scarce aid for generational change in agricultural production or the lack of updating of the agricultural insurance before the increasing climatic incidences. They also consider “unfair” the labour reform that the government is preparing, “to create more unemployment in the countryside,” warned Pedro Barato, assuring that he does not take into account “seasonality” in the collection of agricultural campaigns and the creation of the figure of “fixed-discontinuous” that does not it has a place, in his opinion, in the agricultural sector. In addition, they want a modification in the system of electric rates and a tax reduction for the cattle rancher of the brave bull or in the gas oil, plastic or fertilizer bills.

Irresponsible

On the latest controversy unleashed by Alberto Garzn, the Minister of Consumption, who described the chronic products from macro-farms as poor quality, Pedro Barato assured that his statements in ‘The Guardian’ were irresponsible, “being generous in the term”, and I blame it, in the best of cases, on “ignorance” of the livestock world, although his words “put at risk the enormous sacrifice that the sector has been making for a long time.” And he added: “In any country it would have lasted (in his post) half a minute, although there are other components here”, referring to the pact of Government and ministers between the PSOE and Podemos. Barato supported the demonstrations of the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, which affected Alberto Garzn’s stance against the sector on Tuesday, although he added that Planas “took ten days” in going out to defend the ranchers.

In addition, with regard to the merits of the matter, the president of Asaja specified that 80% of the meat productions in Spain are produced in “intensive”, among other things because the cooperatives take their animals, once fed by them, to these farms so that they can fatten them, but passing “tremendous animal health and welfare controls, even -as in his case- with Omega 3 food products, complying with European, Spanish and autonomous community regulations”. Barato denied the existence of ‘macro-farms’ as such and specified that there are large, medium and small farms, and all of them with high quality products, that is why Spanish products are at the head of world exports.

Finally, all those intervening recalled the enormous effort and example that farmers and ranchers gave during the confinement due to the pandemic last year, ensuring food products in establishments, an issue that they assure did not occur in other countries, and then helping on their tractors to cleaning and disinfecting the virus in rural towns. “We gave it our all and they pay us that way,” they complain.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Barcelona – Milan, live