No sense, no direction and apparently no desire. This is how the Lakers roam the NBA this season, in which they have brought together a team of veterans to not do much more than walk through the main courts of the best league in the world practicing the worst basketball. After four consecutive victories, the Angelenos were beginning to go from being a bad team to a mediocre team, starting what some thought was the way to end up being a (moderately) good one. The loss to the Grizzlies, with Ja Morant resting the previous match and 8 points, was to some extent understandable, being the team of the year, one of the most fit of the competition and a pylon hammer that destroys everything that is found. But against Kings, one of the worst teams in the competition (and in the last 15 years), the story is very different.

Embarrassment is, of course, personified in the figure of Russell Westbrook. The point guard, who came to Los Angeles with the reluctance of the fans, went from a bad start to an acceptable level as the Lakers added losses through no fault of their own. Pero, in the last matches, he is in one of the worst moments of his sports career. Which is saying. Against the Kings, a team that is in hell and that had 5 consecutive losses before the duel against the Lakers, Westbrook added 2 of 14 in shots from the field and 0 of 5 in triples, including an outrageous attempt one minute to go , when the Angelenos had placed only 4 points without brightness, but with great insistence. Nor did that work with a player who continues to have the ball for a long time, He does not give final passes and is a lifeless entity in defense that finds it difficult to have a place in the current system, and in all those that have been throughout his career.

Westbrook has shot just 30% from the field in his last 6 games. If we put together the last 7, his series of triples is 0 out of 15. And he has scored 9, 6 and 8 points in the last 3 games, unacceptable figures for a player who takes on so much game and so many pitches. The -22 he scored against the Grizzlies today was -7. The second half against Sacramento was an example of everything not to do on a basketball court: 0 of 6 shooting, 0 of 3 3, no free throw attempted and 1 loss. All before the astonished look of LeBron, who changes gears when the final minutes approach and today he has thrown up to 12 triples, 7 of them in the second half. A way to manage a 37-year-old physique for a man who was being a heroic until a few days ago, when it has ceased to shine (quite a bit it has) in such an inexplicably formidable way. And when it has, the Lakers have stopped winning.

“I’ll figure it out,” Westbrook would say in the final minutes. Frank Vogel, bad in rotations, said that the point guard was “in a spin”, while LeBron did not want to get too wet with the subject: “He’s working on it.” The word slump has sounded more in the mixed zone today than in recent months and Westbrook is already hesitated even by the megaphone, when the song Cold as ice sounded in the presentation, every time it failed … A constant trolling for a player who continues to be the protagonist (negatively speaking) in a few clutch moments in which he never measures up. After the aforementioned failed triple by Westbrook, Chimezie Metu sentenced on the other side precisely with another triple, this time accurate. And the Sacramento fans, half non-existent and half anesthetized, got up to applaud his team against a rival who made them suffer a lot in an increasingly distant past. The one where they played the playoffs.

Beyond Westbrook, Ariza was an entity and is becoming a wrong signing, LeBron scored 34 points but was intermittent and was bad from the outside, Malik Monk went 22 (6 of 9 on triples), and Austin Reaves 19 (4 of 7). The Kings, for their part, seemed like a team: the five starters surpassed ten, something that six players did in total, and Fox went to 29 points. The Californians dished out 28 assists and won the game without Tristan Thompson, Richaun Holmes, Louis King and Damian Jones. The Lakers, who are still waiting for Anthony Davis, are 21-21, eighth in the Western Conference and up to their neck in trouble. After the calm and the four consecutive victories, the storm came with a frightful ridicule against one of the worst teams in the competition. And with Westbrook, again, in the spotlight. February 10 is the deadline for the closing of the transfer market. And it’s almost impossible to trade Westbrook, but … There it is.