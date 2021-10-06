When the legends retire, the tributes follow. And that’s what happened with Pau Gasol, a man of tremendous magnitude, the best player in the history of Spanish basketball and a myth within an NBA that does not wait for anyone. Nor to him, who had to fight against everyone, advance among the criticism and take away his fame as soft to get two championship rings, the second of them, against the Celtics, the team that punished him in 2008 and for which he he gained an unfair nickname that he knew how to turn around. 18 years in the best league in the world bring down a man who earned everyone’s respect, Kobe Bryant at the helm. And whose withdrawal has been covered by the vast majority of American media and by numerous personalities from the world of American basketball.

Adam Silver made a special statement to fire the power forward, who saw Shams Charania announce that the Lakers would retire his jersey, which would hang, along with many other legends, at the top of the Staples Center. Also next to that of Kobe, his friend, his partner, his brother. In that ceremony, if everything runs its course, there will be Anthony Davis or LeBron James. Also Dwight Howard, his partner during the 2012-13 season. And, if all goes well, there it will be Russell Westbrook, a gamer turned star, a starry star, a man who has not always, or almost never, had the approval of public opinion, that place where the battles that decide wars are won and lost. A basketball player who seeks, above all, his particular redemption, one that helps him escape the individualist farce that has always haunted him. A point guard who wants to show that he can be on a winning team.

Westbrook has been one of the many players who has paid tribute to Pau Gasol. He has done so in statements collected by Silver Screen and Roll, ensuring, somewhat surprisingly, that the Spanish was his favorite player in his training. “He was my favorite player. I liked the way he played. He was a big man who could pass, shoot, score … I always looked at him, he always played the right way.” Statements that have been widely shared on social networks and that show the great admiration that the base felt for one of the most talented tall men of the 21st century, one who had an intelligence inherited from European basketball and who could always shape everything kind of features and styles. What he did, for example, to catch the complexity of Phil Jackson’s offensive triangle before anyone else, legendary trainer who guided him in his two champion rings.

Pau and Westbrook have met numerous times. In 2010, in the first round of the playoffs, power forward scored the winning tap by picking up a whimsical suspension attempt by Kobe Bryant and eliminated the Thunder in Game 6, silencing the thunderous noise from Oklahoma. After the meeting, he melted into a hug with Russ, who was living his first years in the North American competition (he arrived in 2009 and Pau in 2001) and already showed physical characteristics that would allow him, in the following years, to become a historical player and in the king of triple-doubles. Pau and Westbrook also coincided in the 2011 All Star, the first from the point guard and the fourth from the Spaniard, who added six in total. And they were face to face in the final of the 2012 Olympic Games, when the United States defeated Spain in one of the best games in FIBA ​​basketball in memory. The best, it may well be 2008, another final between the same contenders.

Westbrook always had a great relationship with Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba sponsored him in his first steps in the NBA and maintained constant telephone contact with him even after his retirement. He was always available for when the point guard had doubts about the competition, his adaptation to it or how to become a star. And precisely, his relationship with Kobe was what brought him closer to Pau, as he has recognized in the aforementioned statements. A surprising story that raises the level of Pau even more, who not only has the respect of the Spanish and is admired throughout Europe. Also in the United States he is an incredibly respected character and an exemplary athlete who has left his mark in the best league in the world, has won numerous awards and has had an affable character that has allowed him to get along with practically everyone. It’s not all sporting qualities, those Westbrook praises. The rest also count. And Pau, of course, had them.