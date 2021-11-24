There is no way, the irregularity remains in Los angeles lakers and the defeats accumulate, but the worst are the bad feelings. The loss to Knicks reveals Russell Westbrook’s absolute inability to lead this team with solidity and continuity, trusting his good performance to outbursts of pure talent and physical exuberance like the one he did in the second half, which allowed the Angelenos to dream with the comeback. Anthony Davis Nor does he end up being a born leader and reflects on his feelings at the collective level in words collected by ESPN, after the franchise already has a negative balance of 9-10 and the alarms go off by the absolute dependence on Lebron James.

“When Russ manages to make that click of a born competitor, he is a player capable of everything, but we need him to help us throughout a game, we have to have his best version with more continuity,” said a Davis who seems to be getting fed up with the arrogance of Westbrook, palpable when he was questioned at a press conference about his turnovers. “I know when I make mistakes and I know how to fix them. It’s easy for me to make adjustments. I tried to focus on my own game in the second half, do my own reading of the game and be aggressive,” says a man who is still a number machine. , but he is not capable of transposing them in the form of triumphs.

Los Angeles Lakers have trailed 25 points in a third of their meetings this season.

Questioned by all this he was Frank Vogel, who analyzed what is happening to Los angeles lakers in this stretch of season. “We are still trying to find a way to make Russ comfortable and minimize the situations where he can find himself in distress. I think this is all part of the acclimatization process, but we are working it out. It brings us a tremendous competitive spirit and that’s something. basic when Lebron is not there, “said the coach of a team that presents really poor statistics in many respects, which is a true reflection of the reason why they are in serious trouble at the qualifying level.