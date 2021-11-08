The Los Angeles Lakers player, Russell westbrook reveals the harsh reality of being an officer of the NBA the afternoon of this Sunday, November 7.

It can be argued that despite his struggles this season, Russell Westbrook is still one of the best point guards in the NBA today. The Los Angeles Lakers star has been just that for the past few years. Yet despite his stature as an elite player, Russ has still seen himself rebounding from team to team year after year.

Westbrook recently spoke about his journey over the past few seasons, which has involved no fewer than four teams in four years. According to Westbrook, this is one of the main reasons behind his struggles early in the season with the Lakers:

“If you look back a little bit and look at the last three or four years, I’ve always been on new teams, so I’d like to figure out the best way to play better,” Westbrook said after LA deflated a 105-90 loss to Portland. Trail Blazers on Saturday, via Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group.

Russ spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In 2019, Westbrook took a big step toward the Houston Rockets to join former teammate James Harden. That partnership lasted just one season before Russ brought his talents to the Washington Wizards. After just a year in the Capital playing alongside Bradley Beal, Russ was involved in a hugely successful deal last summer that led to the Lakers.

Life hasn’t exactly been smooth for Westbrook in Hollywood. He’s shown some glimpses of brilliance here and there, but for the most part, it’s clear that he still hasn’t found his groove in Los Angeles. However, Westbrook is confident that he will be able to make the necessary adjustments with the Lakers sooner rather than later:

“The great thing about this is that I am so blessed and grateful to be able to do so many different things on the court, that I can do anything, with anyone,” added Westbrook. “I can play with anyone. And I feel very comfortable with that.

“But I’m also very proud, and I put a lot of energy and effort into making sure I’m the best I can with the guys we have on this team and making the best of this situation.”

On Saturday against Damian Lillard and Co., Russ had arguably his worst game in a Lakers uniform. The former league MVP was a measly 1-of-13 from the field by just eight points, accompanying nine rebounds, six assists and six turnovers in 29 minutes of play. With LeBron James out of the game and Anthony Davis forced to retire early due to a stomach illness, Westbrook and the rest of the Lakers were battered by the Blazers en route to a truly disappointing loss for Los Angeles.

LA will have a night off Sunday before returning to action on Monday to face a rising Charlotte Hornets team at Staples Center. For his part, Westbrook will go head-to-head with one of the league’s brightest young point guards today at LaMelo Ball and there’s no question that Russ will want to make a statement as he looks to get back on track for the Lakers.