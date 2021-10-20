10/20/2021 at 4:34 PM CEST

Joel xaubet

Since his arrival in the league, Russell westbrook He has been a player of extremes, you either love him or you hate him. His character and his style of play are unique and while he is able to achieve unreachable milestones, such as averaging a triple-double in four different seasonsHe is also capable of signing desperate matches, either due to his lack of success, poor decision making or his little defensive involvement. This morning the Californian guard has had one of those nights where nothing comes out.

A few percentages to forget

In the Lakers’ loss to the Warriors, Russ has scored only 8 points, with a 4/13 in field goals and adding 4 losses and with a +/- of -23.

The point guard has never been a specialist in shooting, and although his percentages were never high, he has never had a season above 50%, last night’s performance was very far from the real capacity of a Westbrook who has chained three seasons in a row changing teams.

Lebron and Davis do not doubt their partner

His teammates wanted to take away the iron from the matter, the team leader, Lebron James blamed his nerves for making his home debut: “Sure a lot was going through his mind, he’s from Los Angeles and he grew up watching the Lakers play. I can’t imagine how many family members have come to see him today.” In addition, if something has characterized Westbrook throughout his career, it is his work ethic and self-criticism, something that his other partner, Anthony Davis, also valued: “He is very hard on himself, to calm him down. I told him that I had lost my three debut games with the Lakers, everything will work out“.

As for your game, Westbrook has always been a very dominant player with the ball, now, in Los Angeles must adapt to a system where who has the ball is Lebron and he must orbit around it like the other players, something that can take him some time to adapt according to his coach Frank Vogel: “He has to assimilate our game and culture, will find the way, but it’s hard when you’re used to always having the ball. “

After this first staging, Westbrook will have to turn around his bad start with the Lakers, and he will do it against some Phoenix suns that come to arrive at Finals and they won’t make things easy for the Lakers.