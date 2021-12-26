He no longer fools anyone, patience has come to an end and NBA statistics they do not hide what is behind such brilliant numbers as they lack meaning at a competitive level. Russell westbrook is unable to change the way he plays, not even when playing alongside Lebron James, one of the best in history, and wearing the legendary T-shirt of Los angeles lakers. It has no remedy, it started like this and this is how it will end, entering the history of the league because of its numbers, but not because of the ability to provide competitiveness to its teammates or because of episodes of relentless struggle for great objectives. It is the antithesis of the player that every coach and teammates would like to have, the free verse that not only does not help the future of the team, but also hurts it tremendously. They are suffering in Lakers and what was seen on Christmas day was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Games with 30% shooting or worse on 20+ attempts since Russell Westbrook entered the league: 40 – Westbrook 26 – Harden, Lillard I have shot 4-20 tonight. With a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/Xw31LjJqoG – StatMuse (@statmuse) December 26, 2021

Anyone who did not watch the game will think that Russ was one of the best on his team thanks to his triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, but nothing could be further from the truth. His desire for leadership and athletic conditions allow him to add in these aspects, without the collective future seeming to matter to him. With a blushing 4/20 from the field, Westbrook greatly conditioned his team’s attack and showed a flagrant defensive lack of intensity. Lebron’s excellent game was not enough to compensate for all that remains of the point guard, and this is something that is repeated repeatedly this season since in games in which the King has scored more than 30 points, the Lakers have only been able to win half.

LeBron James is 6-6 this season when scoring 30+ points. That’s the worst record by a player with at least 10 such games. pic.twitter.com/wMlr690yu4 – StatMuse (@statmuse) December 26, 2021

Lebron James defends Westbrook despite everything

Very meager data that highlights the enormous competitiveness problems of a team subjugated by the style of Russell westbrook, who needs a plethora of servants at his disposal and who seems to care more about his individual statistics sheet than the team’s ability to win games. Despite all that, Lebron James came to his defense on ESPN. “I think he is playing hard and trying everything, so I have nothing to reproach him. He must keep trying,” said a man who sees his dream of winning a new ring fading and who could be blinded by his friendship with Westbrook, since if was another player with whom he has no relationship gives the feeling that he would already be out of the team.