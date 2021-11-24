11/24/2021 at 10:16 CET

Russia presents in the final phase of the Davis Cup a luxury team, with two players ranked among the five best in the world, Daniil Medvedev (2 and Andrey rublev (5), which makes it one of the great favorites to win the second edition of the tournament in its new format.

But to access the elimination matches, they will have to overcome the group stage, in which they will face Ecuador and Spain, the current tournament champion, who defends the title without their great star, Rafael Nadal, who will be absent due to injury.

Even so, without Nadal, the Spanish team, which has the advantage of playing at home, is seen as a dangerous rival by the Russians.

“The group is not easy, but I am going to Madrid in search of a good result,” he declared. Medvedev, who comes from losing last Sunday the ATP Finals against the German Alexander Zverev (4-6 and 4.6).

Despite this setback, the 25-year-old Muscovite arrives at the Madrid event after an excellent season in which he won four ATP tournaments with a balance of 58 victories and 13 defeats.

Accompanies him Rublev, 24 years old and also a native of Moscow, who although this year does not exhibit such a high percentage of victories (49 in 71 games) managed last September to climb to the fifth position in the ATP ranking.

The Russian team completes it Aslan Karatsev (18) and Karen khachanov (29), with Evgeny donskoy (171) as a substitute.

“Only we have two players in the quintet (of the best). It is a great achievement of Russian tennis. We are preparing for the Davis Cup,” declared the president of the Russian Tennis Federation and captain of the Russian team, Shamil Tarpishev.

Since 2000 Russia did not have two players in the top five in the ATP rankings. At the end of that season Marat Safin occupied the second position and Evgeny Kafelnikov, the fifth.

Perhaps the only weak point of the Russian team is the absence of specialists in doubles, although Rublev and Khachanov They have played a couple of finals in this modality, whose importance has increased with the new system, to three games, with which the Davis Cup is played.

Russia has won the Davis Cup twice, in 2002 and 2006, and according to Russian commentators, it comes to this edition with a great chance of claiming its third trophy.