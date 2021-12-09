

The president of the Russian Olympic Committee (COR) spoke about it.

Photo: Kevin Frayer / .

The president of the Russian Olympic Committee (COR), Stanislav Pozdniakov, today denounced as “exclusively political” the western diplomatic boycott against the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

“Said declarations have an exclusively political character. I personally cannot support them … From a sporting point of view, this campaign doesn’t make any sense, ”Pozdniakov told reporters after the COR meeting.

He recalled the consequences of the boycotts of the 1980 Moscow Games, due to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and Los Angeles 1984, by the communist bloc.

“After a while those who participated in those events admitted that this decision was totally incorrect and counterproductive,” he said.

For this reason, since then the Olympic movement has been moving away from political actions.

“I trust that such an announcement does not overshadow the celebration of the Games,” he said.

The head of the COR expressed his solidarity with the athletes of the countries that will join the diplomatic boycott due to human rights abuses in the Asian giant, since they will not have the moral support of their political leaders.

“Our president (Vladimir Putin) will be present, which will be an additional motivating factor for our athletes“, He stressed.

At the end of November, Putin gave China a boost by announcing that he will attend the opening ceremony of Beijing 2022.

Although Russian officials cannot attend the Games due to the two-year sanction for state doping, Putin can attend if he is personally invited by the leaders of the organizing country, as is the case.

In recent years, Putin has accused the West and, in particular, the United States of politicizing sport and warned about the return to the era of boycotts.

“As a result, many Soviet, American and other athletes were drawn into a mutual boycott campaign. In short, people’s lives were destroyed and held hostage to political antagonism, ”he said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson, María Zajárova, accused the US today of trying to impose new rules on world sport, rewritten from an ideological point of view.

And he denounced that Washington intends to provoke “the collapse of world sport” in its own interest.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday that he is joining the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Games for “repeated human rights violations.”

In addition to Canada, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and New Zealand, among other countries, announced in recent days that they will not send official representatives to the Beijing Winter Olympics in protest.

