With so many problems in the world, between the health and economic crisis caused by the virus and global warming, once again Russians seem to have their sights where they should least: LGBT characters in the media. A new report has revealed that a commission from the Interior Ministry, the equivalent of the Interior Ministry, is investigating whether Netflix broke Russia’s discriminatory “gay propaganda” law, which could lead to the suspension of the streaming service.

According to ., a Russian commissioner named Olga baranets, complained to the Ministry of the Interior about the alleged break that Netflix made of its 2013 law, which prohibits the “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors under 18 years of age. This since supposedly the platform had placed series with LGBT themes under the age label for those over 16 years old. The company declined to comment on the matter.

However, the media reports that, if found guilty, the penalty could range from a fine of approximately one million rubles, which is equivalent to just over $ 13,000, or the temporary suspension of the streaming site. It was not shared which series or titles aroused annoyance in the aforementioned commissioner, but the platform has several productions that have LGBT characters both secondary and protagonists.

The controversial “gay propaganda” law in predominantly Catholic Russia has been condemned since it was enacted in 2013. Human rights watchdogs have beaten the legislation for its violation of the right to free expression and for discriminating against people from sexual diversity. This is based on prejudice and the mistaken idea that children “convert” or “decide” a non-heteronormative sexual orientation based on what they see in the media. Not only does this imply that one also chooses to be heterosexual, but that, in any case, the fact that children see couples, romances and heterosexual people in series and movies could also be considered “heterosexual propaganda” and yet that does not happen.

Very curious the logic of Russia. But beyond that, it should be remembered that the persecution of LGBT people there has more serious consequences than their age restrictions. For example, the film Welcome to Chechnya – 100%, which you can find in Mubi, has documented the persecution in that region of individuals of sexual diversity and how they appear to be placed in concentration camps. Likewise, other documentary works such as Citizen K – 93%, who are on Prime Video, have explored the persecution that Vladimir Putin makes of his political enemies and the corruption of his government of more than 20 years.

Unfortunately, this is not the only attack on freedom of expression in relation to Netflix that we have seen this week, as North Korea, another nation passionate about restricting the freedoms and rights of its inhabitants, also stole headlines when it was leaked. sentenced to death a subject who smuggled into the country the South Korean series The Squid Game and gave five years of forced labor to the adolescents who were caught watching the show, which stars a woman from her country who manages to escape and plans get his family out of there.

Meanwhile, Netflix continues to produce movies and series with LGBT characters. In fact, the most recent one will premiere this weekend and is titled Single at christmaswill be a comedy about a gay man who, to avoid his family’s scrutiny of his holiday love life, convinces his best friend to pretend to be his boyfriend. Things get complicated for him when he meets a potential romance over the holidays. It hits the platform on December 2.

