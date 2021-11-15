11/14/2021

On at 20:17 CET

Luka Modric’s Croatia beat Russia 1-0 with an own goal by Kudryashov in the final stages of the match and sealed their qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. With 23 points, seven victories, two draws and a single defeat, the Balkan team has prevailed as the first in the group ahead of Russia.

Those from the east, who did their homework (6-0) against Cyprus the previous day, They could not give the bell as visitors despite the fact that the tie left them as first in the group. Despite being combative and limiting Croatia’s offensive potential, an unexpected error in a lateral center condemned to the repechage to the team of Valeri Karpin.

6 – Russia are winless in their six meeting with Croatia in all competition (D3 L3), having failed to score in four games. Second. # & KHcy; & ocy; & rcy; & vcy; & acy; & tcy; & icy; & yacy; & Rcy; & ocy; & scy; & scy; & icy; & yacy; pic.twitter.com/M3sXaQe1t5 – OptaIvan (@OptaIvan) November 14, 2021

The Russians, in fact, succumbed to the data and statistics: They signed their seventh head-to-head without a win with four losses and three draws and also the fifth in a row without scoring among all competitions. Russia, with 22 points and ahead of Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta, will play the play-off.

Croatia joins Germany, Denmark, Belgium and France

The Balkan team, led by Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, got the ticket for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 as current world runner-up and joins Germany, Denmark, Belgium and France, the only European teams that have already achieved the pass. Also Qatar, as host, and Brazil, the other two.

The white player could play his last major international tournament with the national team in Qatar. As one of the most important players in Real Madrid, the Croatian is the player who has played the most games in the history of the national team with 146 games and is also the sixth highest scorer with 20 goals..