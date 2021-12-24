12/24/2021 at 18:15 CET

Europa Press

A Moscow court has imposed this Friday a fine of 7.2 billion rubles (about 86.5 million euros) to Google for not eliminating prohibited content, an unprecedented sanction that redoubles the pressure on foreign tech companies.

A Moscow court has indicated that Google has been found guilty of an “administrative offense” that carries this fine, the harshest provided for by article 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, according to the Russian news agency Sputnik.

Based on income

The court has indicated that the fine has been calculated taking into account the company revenue during the last year, while Google has indicated that it will study the ruling and decide whether to appeal, for which it has ten days, as it has collected ‘The Washington Post‘.

For its part, Alexander Jinstein, head of the Committee on Information Policy of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, has stated that the decision to impose a fine on Google is “correct” and added that it does not impede the work of the company in the country.

Payment with final judgment

In this sense, he stressed that during the trial the Google representatives did not present a challenge to the charges, but rather discussed the total fine, while reminding that he will only have to pay it once the sentence is final. .

Until this ruling, the increasing pressure from the political and judicial system of Russia on internet companies had resulted in fines of less than a million dollars In most cases. Moscow wants them to comply with increasingly strict legislation on content and data localization.