Diplomatic tension continues between Russia Y U.S. This Thursday, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, stated that Washington’s intention to impose sanctions against the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is a step that is equivalent to the “Breakdown of relationships” between both nations.

Peskov referred to the recent proposal by US senators to impose “crippling” measures the Russian banking sector, as well as government officials, including the president, senior officials and military commanders, in case Moscow decides to attack Ukraine.

Related news

“The imposition of sanctions against the head of state and against the head of Russia, I repeat once again, is an exaggerated measure that is comparable to a break in relations,” Peskov said at a press conference.

As the proposal for new restrictions has been formulated, he added, “they cannot be interpreted otherwise”.

Democratic senators propose new sanctions against Russia and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sputnik

This Wednesday, a group of Democratic senators formally presented a bill which contemplates a series of sanctions against the Russian government, should this country decide to undertake a military advance against Ukraine.

It is named the Law on Defense of the Sovereignty of Ukraine 2022 and has been signed by 25 Democratic senators.

These measures would affect not only President Putin, but also his defense minister, the chief of staff of the Armed Forces and the commanders of the air and naval forces, as explained in a statement.

Similarly, the regulation provides for mandatory sanctions for various financial institutions, including Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Alfa Bank, among others. In addition, it also includes Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is in charge of financing the production of Sputnik V vaccines.

Peskov said that such measures are “an attempt to pressure Moscow.” and “do not contribute to the further search for mutually beneficial solutions.” He added that “Russia does not plan to respond at the moment”.

This initiative takes place in the framework of the security conversations in the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels, where Moscow accuses the US of increasing its troops and military equipment near Russian borders. In turn, the US government maintains its position that Russia plans to enter Ukraine.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

bnaj