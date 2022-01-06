01/06/2022 at 10:22 CET

.

The Russians Daniil Medvedev Y Roman safiullin They won the decisive doubles by a tight 7-5, 4-6 and 10-5 to secure a place in the ATP Cup semifinals that will start this Friday at Ken Rosewell Arena in Sydney.

It was the first match of the current edition of the team tournament in which the four participants from the singles took to the track to dispute the last point of doubles.

The Russians, who have been confirmed as the players with the most minutes on the court due to their limited wardrobe funds, achieved two breaks and accumulated 89% of the points with first serves that helped them maintain the hopes of defending the title of last year intact.

Medvedev (2) was in charge of forcing the final doubles after tying the clash between Russia and Italy with an epic victory over Matteo berrettini (7) 6-2, 6-7 (5) and 6-4 in what was the most exciting match to date in the current ATP Cup.

“The first two points of the last game have been exceptional. In the first set I had it under control but when you play a top-10 sometimes things change & rdquor ;, commented the reigning champion of the United States Open Medvedev.

At the first point of the morning, Jannik Sinner (10) survived Russia’s secret weapon, Roman safiullin (167) after saving three set points in the first set to overcome by a tight 7-6 (6) and 6-3.

The young Italian also managed to save ten of the eleven break balls that he conceded in a game in which he suffered more physical wear compared to his first two duels.

“I have had to play my best tennis in the important moments. He has played amazing. I still have a lot of things to improve & rdquor ;, explained Sinner to close a full group stage victories.

Russia will face in the semifinals the group C champions, which will be Great Britain or Canada.