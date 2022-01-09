

Arest Saakyan was born in Armenia, but he always said that Novosibirsk, Russia, was his home.

Photo: Ben Hoskins / .

Boxing is in mourning in the second week of 2022: the Russian boxer Arest Saakyan, barely 26 years old, died in Russia of cerebral edema, after spending 10 days in a coma after his last fight, in which took a beating and was knocked out by Igor Semernin.

The December 26, 2021, Saakyan (6-2, 5 KOs) faced the undefeated Semernin (3-0, 3 KOs) in the city of Tolyatti. It was an agreed eight-round bout. According to the Boxing Scene portal, an even fight was expected.

However, it was the opposite. Semernin, 21, tipped the scales in his favor from the first round, in which he landed several power shots that Saakyan resisted.

The aforementioned portal added statements by Svetlana Petoryan, Saakyan’s sister, who said that her brother accepted the fight on short notice and must have lost up to 14 kilos in a very short period of time, which was obviously reflected in his form in the ring. It was a valid fight for the super middle category.

The fight ended with 1:21 remaining from the last round, when Arest Saakyan had already taken a lot of damage and ended up knocked out without being able to get up. According to the statements of the late boxer’s sister, there were moments of danger in which the fight could easily be stopped in the fifth and seventh rounds.

In the eighth round, Igor Semernin had a solid left strike to knock his opponent down, who fell defenseless after wobbling for a couple of seconds.

“Saakyan was unable to get up and was taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma. The emergency surgery proceeded as planned and successfully, but severe cerebral edema developed and the fighter was left in a coma.Boxing Scene recounts.

“Arest Saakyan passed away tonight. My condolences to Arest’s family and those close to him. We share this pain with you and we mourn Arest with you. Rest in peace“Said his latest rival, Igor Semernin, via Instagram.

Arest Saakyan will be buried on January 11. Tragic end for a brave warrior.