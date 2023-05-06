Russian model stars in a spectacular Yor Forger cosplay

A run-of-the-mill employee at the Berlin city hall, she really is a Garden assassin codenamed Princess. Yor Forger is one of the protagonists of Spy x Family, ranked among the most popular anime today.

As our friends from Spy x Family Wiki, Briar became the adoptive mother of Anya Forger, renamed Yor Forger.

Young, elegant, tall, with long, straight, black hair, this attractive spy does not go unnoticed. She has a tight black dress, which leaves her shoulders free, with a rose choker and a pattern of red roses on the inside of her skirt.

Its explosive appearance makes it one of the most reproduced in the world of cosplay. Hence, a Russian model with the artistic name of Shirogane Sama, has decided to embody her.

Yor Forger, masterfully embodied by this Russian model

Shirogane currently lives in Istanbul, Turkey, and has more than 790,000 followers on his Instagram account. He surpassed 1,546 posts, one of them disguised as Yor Forger.

Although the photo session (from which only this stunning image was uploaded) is from 2022, being one of her favorites, she reposted it last April. The session became available to subscribers in April.

“In the meantime,” she revealed, “I’m back home after my Italian cosplay tour. It was full of positive emotions for me. Thank you so much to all of you guys.”

The photo of Shirogane as the protagonist of the Yor Forger cosplay had more than 31,000 likes, in addition to hundreds of comments.

“Literally perfect,” wrote a fan. Another: “You look so amazing.” One more: “It is one of my favorite sessions done by you. I absolutely love Yor and the way you captured her.”

If you want to see more images of the Russian Shirogane, like hundreds of anime characters, you can enter her Instagram account, @shirogane_sama.