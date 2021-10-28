Hollywood was shocked after the events of October 21 in New Mexico, when Alec Baldwin fired a gun loaded with lead bullets on the set of Rust, killing the cinematographer, Halyna hutchins, and seriously injuring filmmaker Joel Souza. Although the investigations continue, the district attorney’s office does not rule out the possibility of filing criminal charges against the 63-year-old actor, who is currently cooperating with the authorities in everything necessary.

Hollywood directors and producers such as James Gunn, Eric Kripke, Elijah Wood and Scott Derrickson, along with countless social media users, shared words of support for those affected by the accident. Rust, sending condolences to the family of Hutchins and, in some cases, agreeing not to use real weapons again during the recordings of their projects. This incident will set an industry precedent and we will likely see security protocols for staff and stars strengthened.

The district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies stated for The New York Times that the criminal charges against Alec Baldwin have not been dismissed and that they could appear later: “All options are on the table. No one has been ruled out at this time. ” On the other hand, some legal experts were consulted by the same medium and point out that the probabilities that Baldwin receive accusations are actually rare. In social networks, a majority is observed that supports the actor and frees him from all guilt due to the accidental nature of the mishap.

The New York Times also spoke with Adam Mendoza, Santa Fe County Sheriff, revealing some notable details about the investigation:

We suspect other bullets were found on set. We are going to determine how they got there, why they were there, why they shouldn’t have been there. […] I think the facts are clear: a gun was delivered to Mr. Baldwin. The weapon [era] functional and fired a live bullet killing Ms. Hutchins and wounding Mr. Souza. We are going to try to determine exactly how it happened and if they should have known there was a bullet in that firearm. […] Obviously, I think the industry has had a recent history of security flaws. I think there are some issues that need to be addressed by the industry and possibly the state of New Mexico.

Until now, Alec baldwin He has only issued a statement on social networks: There are no words to convey my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna hutchins, wife, mother and colleague our deeply admired. ” The actor was really affected by the situation, so it was reported through the BBC that he has decided to take a break from Hollywood, canceling all his future projects and seeking to solve the case: “I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how it happened. this tragedy and I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for those who knew and loved Halyna. “

One of the main culprits in the incident of Rust it is Dave Halls, assistant director and manager of the weapon delivered to Baldwin. Halls was accused by Maggie Goll, a props clerk, of negligence in 2019 and recently spoke to CNN on the subject. He stated that his partner often did not respect safety protocols and did not hold the corresponding work meetings to ensure the well-being of the entire team. We hope that more details and resolutions of the conflict will come to light in the coming weeks.

