The details about the fatal shot that took the life of the photographer Halyna hutchins become more tragic as more information is revealed. New documents with the statements of the parties involved in the shooting reveal that the assistant director of the film admitted that he did not check that the weapon was empty before handing it over to actor Alec Baldwin, who would have shot during the rehearsal of a scene on the set of the movie Rust.

According to Variety, the statements he made have been obtained David halls, Rust’s assistant principal, to investigators after the accident. What is revealed from his interview with investigators is that he admits that he did not check that the pistol was free of bullets and that he should have. According to him, the pistol had three casings (that is, shots without projectiles), but he does not remember if the gun, Hannah GutierrezHe rolled the barrel of the gun to show him there was no more.

For his part, Gutiérrez would have declared to the authorities that there was never real ammunition on the set and that the three weapons that were being used for the film were kept under lock and key in a safe to which very few people had access. The investigation now revolves around knowing what the real bullet that killed Hutchins was doing in the pistol and how neither the gunsmith nor the assistant director could determine that it was not safe to use.

Just over the weekend, old complaints arose against Halls for previous instances in which he had failed to ensure the safety of the team on set. The producer of the film Freedom’s Path revealed that he had to be fired when a gun went off unexpectedly on the set of that title in 2019. Fortunately, no one was injured on that occasion. Other sources say there were safety concerns and inappropriate behavior on the show. Into the dark from Blumhouse TV, but nothing directly tied to Halls.

This afternoon, the sheriff’s office for the county in which the accident occurred and the first district attorney held a press conference to report on the investigation process. They both assured that it is too early to know what exactly happened and that all parties are cooperating with them. The lawyer said no one has been ruled out as a possible defendant for the events, but did not comment on the charges because she believes more evidence is needed.

One piece of information that drew attention was that they secured more than 500 rounds of ammunition that were to be used in production, including blank rounds, fake cartridges and possible real bullets. The bullet that killed the photographer was recovered from the director’s shoulder Joel souza, who was also injured during the accident, and is still being investigated by the forensic team, although the sheriff said he suspects it was a real projectile.

Meanwhile, Baldwin has decided that he will retire indefinitely from acting while the investigation is underway and he finds a way to deal with the facts. This was reported to People magazine by a source close to the interpreter. It has not been specified when more details about the investigation will be released, but it is clear that the entire industry is on the lookout to find what happened and get justice for Hutchins.

