The tragic accident in the recordings of Rust continues to surprise social media and offer new details about police investigations. A new CNN report reports that Dave hall, assistant director and person in charge of props (including weapons), had received some complaints in 2019 for his failures in the security area. It seems that it is not the first time that the manager has been singled out for negligence on the set.

On October 21, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Alec Baldwin fired an apparently unloaded weapon at the Bonanza Creek ranch in New Mexico during the taping of the western tape. Rust, injuring Halyna hutchins (Director of Photography) and Joel Souza (Director) She was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after, while Souza was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. The filmmaker continues to recover and the investigations into the case continue.

Now CNN reports the statements of Maggie Goll, licensed prop and pyrotechnic manufacturer. Goll mentions that he worked with Dave hall on the set of Into the dark in 2019 and that on many occasions he forgot to carry out the corresponding safety meetings, as well as to announce the presence of firearms on set. Here his words:

The only reason the team learned of the presence of a weapon was because the assistant propmaster demanded that Dave acknowledge and announce the situation every day. The prop master would announce every day when a weapon would be required in the chamber, the disposition of that weapon, be it a rubber / plastic replica, one that could not be shot, or a ‘cold’ but unloaded functional option, allowing have someone inspect said weapon before taking it on stage and presenting it to the actor. […] The prop master frequently reprimanded Dave for firing the actor without returning the props, including weapon, or for failing to make safety announcements.

Golls mentions that on another occasion a colleague dedicated to pyrotechnics had a medical emergency on set and Halls ordered to continue the recordings: “I told him that they were free to film whatever they wanted, but that there would be no fire or sparks, etc., until the doctor, the fire safety officer and all my teammates were safe in the set.” Another staff member also reported to CNN the failures of Dave Halls at the time of safeguarding the team, however, he preferred not to say his name to avoid retaliation in the future. Investigations continue.

Through networks, Alec baldwin sent a statement about the situation: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna hutchins, wife, mother and colleague our deeply admired. ” The 63-year-old actor talks about his steps with the authorities: “I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for those who knew and loved Halyna. “

The incident on the set of Rust continues to impact the general public. Numerous artists and Hollywood stars have spoken out on social media; some directors claim that they will never use real weapons on their film sets again, inviting others to reap the benefits of visual effects. The accident of Rust it will set a new precedent in the way of filmmaking in the United States.

