The tragedy that occurred on October 21 on the set of Rust is still in the process of investigation, members of the police continue to analyze and search for everything that can give them useful information, and it is that many are still convinced that the death of Halyna hutchins It was not an accident, but an act of negligence on the part of the production managers and members of the armory or simply something premeditated. On December 2, almost six weeks after the director was murdered on the set of the film, located in New Mexico, Alec Baldwin, who was holding the weapon that took his life, decided to share his version of the story with the public. with George Stephanopoulos from ABC News.

It is not very clear why Baldwin He chose to speak publicly about the event, but this decision to share his version of the deadly incident while it is still under investigation seems like a little shrewd move. A few days after the interview of Baldwin, reports indicated that the district attorney handling the case was not very happy with the interpreter’s decision to comment on the matter openly in primetime. Despite the actor previously revealing that he was unlikely to face criminal charges for the accident, the Santa Fe First Judicial District Attorney, Mary Carmack-Altwies, said that this was a lie and that certain people could be accused of the production for the actions or inactions committed.

According to Variety, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant to search the cell phone of Alec as part of the unceasing investigation. The detective Alexandria hancock He mentioned in an affidavit that investigators are looking for evidence that can help carry out a full investigation of the case. In addition, according to information from Variety, Hancock stated that he had asked Baldwin and his lawyer to voluntarily surrender the cell phone, and they told him to obtain a court order first.

Other members of the production that have also been blamed for negligence on the set are the gunsmith Hannah gutierrez reed and assistant director, Dave Halls, and due to this accusation they face a lawsuit by the lighting chief of Rust, and friend of the victim, Serge svetnoy. Contrary to Baldwin, Gutierrez reed Y Halls They voluntarily handed over their phones to the police and, according to information from Variety, the actor’s lawyer said that his client needed to protect his privacy in matters unrelated to the case, hence the need for a court order.

As part of the process of searching for evidence, the investigators are dedicated to reconstructing the events and analyzing the communications that led to the death of the photographer. Material such as text messages, emails, videos or any type of contact established by said members of the production of Rust It will go through a thorough review. Variety mentions in their report:

The affidavit includes details of Baldwin’s initial interview with Sheriff’s detectives, which had not previously been made public. In the interview, Baldwin stated that he had exchanged emails with Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the manager of the armory, about what type of weapon to use. She had shown him various options and he had selected the Colt .45 that he was going to use in the movie.

