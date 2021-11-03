It has been several days since the terrible incident on the set of Rust that ended the life of Halyna hutchins and injured Joel Souza but investigations continue. Little by little new details have been revealed and Deadline shares some interesting confirmations about Dave Halls, the person who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun and fired shortly thereafter. According to the news outlet, Halls, does not belong to the Directors Guild in the United States despite having worked in Rust as first assistant director.

On October 21, Alec baldwin hurt Halyna hutchins, director of photography, and was pronounced dead shortly after; the bullet grazed the shoulder of Joel souza, director of Rust, who was transferred to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, to recover. Of course Baldwin he was deeply affected by the situation and a couple of days after the incident he declared on Twitter that he has been cooperating with the authorities in everything necessary and is seeking to clarify things; He also reported that he remains in contact with the family of Halyna.

For his part, Deadline reveals that Dave Halls served as a staff member of Rust not affiliated with the Directors Guild of America, and who worked as a body known as a “financial hub,” someone who does not belong to the union but receives agency fees. Why in an official Hollywood project have the doors been opened to someone who does not work for the DGA? Despite the above, Deadline maintains that Halls He did take the “DGA Compulsory Safety Training” and “Covid-19 Prevention Training” courses.

A few days ago, CNN published statements of Maggie Goll, in charge of props and pyrotechnics for different Hollywood projects. The expert spoke about her work on the set of Into the dark in 2019, together with Halls, and that there were few times in which he forgot to hold security meetings with the staff or to indicate the presence of weapons to the set:

The only reason the team learned of the presence of a weapon was because the assistant propmaster demanded that Dave acknowledge and announce the situation every day. The prop master would announce every day when a weapon would be required in the chamber, the arrangement of that weapon, be it a rubber / plastic replica. […] The prop master frequently reprimanded Dave for firing the actor without returning the props, including weapon, or for failing to make safety announcements.

Joel souza He also spoke to Deadline a few days ago and admitted feeling overwhelmed by the situation: “I am devastated by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, […] always pushed me to be better. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. ” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza shared with The New York Times the path the investigation will be taking: [era] functional and fired a real bullet killing the Mrs. Hutchins and wounding the Mr. Souza. We are going to try to determine exactly how it happened and if they should have known there was a bullet in that firearm. “

The set event of Rust It will set a precedent for handling props in future movies, as well as a boost in the rigor of security protocols. We hope that the next few weeks will bring us more research results.

