After the tragic accident in which Alec Baldwin fired a gun while filming Rust, the investigations are still at the forefront collecting important statements from all those who were present. Although the investigation, which until now is being carried out from two different points, the internal one, where an answer is sought in the presence of a real loaded weapon; and the external, where the Office of Occupational Safety and Health of New Mexico regardless of looking for its is a planned crime, they see it from the safety of the workers.

The actor from Beetlejuice, the super ghost – 81%, Always Alice – 88% and Brooklyn Orphans – 70% released a statement hours after the shooting in which they assured that they would collaborate with the investigations while still in communication with the family of Halyna hutchis. Joel Souza, the director who was also wounded in the shoulder, was present later to report that he was in good health and that he regretted not only having lost his partner, but also a great friend.

Now, through The Wrap, some of the official statements have been shared in the middle of the investigations where it is explained in detail how the detonation of the weapon was and the reason why several workers had left before the tragedy, in addition to delve into the fact that there were certain internal conflicts over the conditions of payment and accommodation for the workers, claims in which, according to reports, the victim also took place.

The accident was recorded last Thursday at 1:50 pm, that night the filmmaker was discharged from the hospital and on Friday he made his statement to the police, where he explained that they were rehearsing their next scene and Baldwin was going to practice. the way he would draw his gun and then point the revolver directly at the camera lens. It was then that, in the blink of an eye, the director heard “a kind of whiplash followed by a loud bang.”

Souza recalled how Hutchins, who was between the camera and the director, stumbled backward complaining of pain as he clenched his stomach. When the blood began to rotate between the cinematographer’s hands, Joel noticed that he was hurt in the shoulder. These details are narrated in the search warrant that the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department shared with the press on Sunday, and it will be next Wednesday when they officially hold a press conference to give more details.

These documents confirm the dissatisfaction that the production team was experiencing and how a new one had to be used. Indeed, as revealed in previous days, shortly before the accident several members had left the set, but it has also been confirmed that the newly hired team was at lunchtime and that is why the actor was practicing his scene. On the other hand, it was also confirmed that the assistant director Dave Halls took one of the three prop weapons that were placed by the chief of arms Hannah Gutierrez.

In the statement made by the director, he mentions that before putting the pistol in the protagonist’s hands, the assistant director yelled the phrase “cold pistol”, which means that the weapon is not loaded and should be tested. He also emphasized that there should never be live bullets in or around where such a scene is being shot. The cameraman Reid russelFor his part, he told the police that when they returned from their break, he positioning himself next to Halyna and Joel, the weapon was already on scene and they did not know if tests had been done with it.

What has caught the attention of the authorities is that there is no video of the shooting, especially since rehearsals are usually recorded in most filming. Meanwhile, they continue to search for an image or sound recording to analyze every detail. For now, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office is keeping the investigation open.