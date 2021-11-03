It’s only been a couple of weeks since the tragic accident that took the photographer’s life Halyna hutchins on the set of Rust. During a test, Alec Baldwin fired a pistol that also wounded Joel Souza, the director of the film. Since then, much has been said about the event and where the responsibility for this event should be placed. In general, nobody blames the actor, since they handed him the gun ready for the scene; However, in recent days it has been said that the production had serious security problems and that several elements of the team were very angry about the treatment they were receiving. This is important because Baldwin was also a producer and had to be aware of these complaints.

Of course, the initial responsibility always rests with the expert who handles the weapons. It was quickly discovered that the young gunsmith was not an expert and this put her in the crosshairs of the accusations. Even another more experienced gunsmith commented that the job was originally for him, but that the production wanted to cut the budget and preferred to hire someone cheaper and with less credentials. In the end, it seems that the mix between a lot of bad decisions and the incompetence of those involved ended up causing the tragedy.

The assistant director, Dave Halls, is one of the names that have been mentioned the most in all this, since many of the complaints of the production were towards him. Days after the accident, he himself revealed that he had not checked the gun before putting it in the hands of Alec baldwin. The death of Halyna hutchins It happened in a rather peculiar context within the industry, which was on the verge of going on strike to demand better deals on set, better security in filming and fewer hours of work.

As expected, the accident sparked a wave of movements about the use of weapons within a film. Titles like The Rookie or The Boys – 90% decided that they will no longer depend on this type of weaponry and from now on they will use effects for scenes that require shooting. There are already several petitions to ban ammunition or the use of real weapons in filming, regardless of whether or not they will be fired at some point.

Now something has just been revealed that will cause even more controversy and could guide the course of the ongoing investigation. The attorneys of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armory of Rust, they said in an interview for Today (via The Wrap), that a third person was able to put the real bullet in the gun as a kind of protest, as the girl checked before that there was no real ammunition:

The person who put the genuine ammo had to have the purpose of sabotaging this set, there is no other reason to do something like that.

I think someone who would do that wanted to sabotage the set, he wanted to prove a point, he wanted to say he was unhappy, he was unhappy. And we know that some people left the set the day before.

The lawyers did not offer proof of this theory, but it is definitely a very serious accusation, because if it were true the person knew that someone could be injured, and this could no longer be classified as an accident or mere incompetence, but as murder. According to the lawyers, between 11 a.m. and 1 a.m., the weapons that had already been prepared were exposed and anyone could then put in live ammunition.

Another of the big problems, which in part seems to confirm that the conditions in the filming of Rust They weren’t the best, it’s that the gunsmith was working at the same time as a prop assistant, so he wasn’t there to check the gun again at the time of the accident, which was left to the aforementioned assistant director. It is clear that we will continue to hear theories and news, as this is far from over. It is not known how the investigation is going or if charges will be brought against any of those involved, but Alec baldwin He recently confirmed that he is trying to stay up to date and if the police seek to speak to him again, they will do so without a hitch.

