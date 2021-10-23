The news that Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun and caused the death of the cinematographer Halyna hutchins, has shocked Hollywood and the world, also relived the bitter memory of Brandon Lee’s death on the set of The Raven – 82%, and in addition to the incident leading to indefinitely halting production, new information appears to further complicate matters.

According to the LA Times, the working conditions during the filming of Rust They were appalling, half a dozen camera operators left the set to protest, just 12 hours before the deadly accident that killed the cinematographer and injured director Joel Souza. According to the outlet, the camera operators and their assistants “were frustrated by the conditions of the low-budget film.”

They complained about the long hours of work, and on Thursday they were ready at 6:30 AM, and they began to pack their things to retire. The set is located at Bonanza Creek Ranch, near Santa Fe, and although they had been promised that they would be paid for hotel rooms on site, they did not keep their word and made them travel 50 miles from Albuquerque each day.

The cinematographer who died in the accident, Halyna hutchins, was among those who asked for better conditions to work, as revealed by one of those who were on set. It was also revealed that the camera operators and their assistants belonged to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, and upon leaving the set they were replaced by non-union workers.

That was not all, a woman from the production team asked the union workers to leave, and threatened to call security to remove them if they did not leave. The production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC released the following statement:

The safety of our cast and crew is the highest priority for Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company. Although we were not informed of any official complaints regarding the safety of weapons or accessories on set, we will conduct an internal review of our procedures while production is halted. We will continue to cooperate with the Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and provide mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time.

As to Alec baldwin, he posted the following on his social media:

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the lives of Halyna Hutchins, wife, mother, and our deeply admired colleague. I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, her son, and everyone who knew and loved Halyna.

