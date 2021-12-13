On October 21, the film industry witnessed a painful tragedy in which the director of photography Halyna hutchins she was murdered for what, to this day, is classified as an act of negligence. It is unfortunate that this is not the first time that something like this has happened on the film sets, and that is why several actors, producers and directors have expressed their concern for the safety of the workers.

In the case of the tape Rust There are still many questions, and although it is not yet clear what happened at the same time that there are many people involved, since the accident the actor Alec Baldwin has been the one who has borne all the burden before the media, because it was him who had the gun in his hands and who fired while rehearsing his next scene. In a recent televised interview, the One Boss in Diapers – 52% actor stated that he didn’t even pull the trigger when the gun went off.

Outside of Baldwin, who was carrying the pistol, among the main suspects of guilt are the assistant director and the gunsmith, since both had the commitment to secure the weapons, being the only people who should have had contact with it before it was delivered. to the actor. In the particular case of David halls, there is an enormous responsibility in having declared that the weapon was cold, that is, that it should not be loaded.

So how did the bullet get into that gun? In order to resolve this, it is essential that, as a witness and not as an alleged culprit, Halls appears to testify, but he has avoided it and this does nothing more than keep eyes on him. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has called the assistant principal for several interviews, but because he has not been presented, a subpoena has already been issued, according to Deadline reports.

In the following lines you can read the notification that has been issued in this regard.

It is the offices’ understanding that Mr. Halls was inside the church when this workplace fatality and second person injury occurred. So the office needs to question Mr. Halls about what happened inside the church. Mr. Halls could also inform the office about who else was in the church and who else we should interview. The offices also understand that Mr. Halls conducted security meetings at the site and played a role in security on the set.

It is worth mentioning that the summons is not a sign of guilt, but rather that it is necessary to meet with the authorities to find out more about what happened and who else was present. Previously, Halls’ attorney indicated that her client would be willing to cooperate in whatever way necessary, although she preferred to remain silent while the investigation was ongoing, so it is somewhat strange that she did not attend the meeting with OSHA.

The interview with the Security Administration will most likely inquire as to why you turned in a weapon without having reviewed it and how it is possible that there is a bullet in what would be used as prop. This case may not be a planned crime, but it is just as important if we are dealing with a case of negligence.