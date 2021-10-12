Jan 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ryan Bader (blue tape) defeats Fedor Emelianenko (red tape) during Bellator 214 at The Forum. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

While former champion Jon Jones is still awaiting his day in court to stand trial after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in Las Vegas, just hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, the opinion remains. about the shameful act in which he found himself involved.

In this case, reigning Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader, who faced Jones while competing in the UFC and saw the start of the legal issues that have plagued the former light heavyweight champion over the years, is not going. to condemn ‘Bones’, without first being determined by Justice.

Notice

“People make mistakes, we don’t know all the facts or whatever, but if he laid his hands on a woman, his fiancée, that’s the most bastard move you can make and he should go if he did, plain and simple”Bader said on the podcast The Fighter vs. The Writer.

“People make mistakes, but when you keep making them over and over again, it is no longer a mistake. It is a habit”, sentenced the Bellator champion.

For Bader, the people around you also influence a lot to always fall into the same problems. “He has to have someone say ‘hey, I know you’re in Vegas and you were inducted into the Hall of Fame, let’s go to the hotel suite and party or whatever, we don’t need to be out.”.

Keep it contained a bit. I think it is the people around him who should also step up. Obviously, mistakes are going to be made, but when you keep making them, something has to change. When you go to Vegas, you might not go out. Go out with your friends at home or whatever »added.

“He has many eyes fixed on him. You just have to be more careful because everyone is going to wait for you to make a mistake now. I think the moral of the story: if he got his hands on a woman, he should finish. I don’t know all the facts, but it keeps happening over and over and he gets in trouble. You have to adjust it », Held.

Jon Jones vs Ryan Bader Credit: Sherdog.com

While no one has ever condemned Jones for facing his personal demons, especially when addiction may be involved, Bader doesn’t think that should absolve him of any wrongdoing.

“I’ve had friends, they start drinking and they’ll end up 300 miles away in Tijuana or something like that. But you get to a certain point where that’s enough or you get to a certain age where alcohol is a problem, I’m not going to drink or if I’m going to drink, I’m going to drink with my wife or a couple of friends in home. I will not go anywhere. Then he aggravates it that he is a famous athlete. You are Jon Jones, one of the best fighters in the world, everyone looks at you and notices everything you do, you must be very careful »Bader analyzed.

And closed: “You would think there would be a breaking point. Like he said, you have a problem with alcohol, don’t drink alcohol, especially when you are in Vegas and you have an event, people know you are there. It’s one of those things that you have to toughen up. If you want to indulge yourself, do it in a safe place where you know you won’t get in trouble. Now, putting your hands on a woman, that’s unforgivable. “

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmaunola

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mma.uno

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mma.uno/

Advertisement