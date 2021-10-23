Ryan Gosling could be Ken in the live action Barbie movie | Instagram

That’s right, everything seems to indicate that the handsome actor Ryan Gosling could be Ken in the movie of Barbie with Margot robbie, and to be true if they were a very good couple, although they have pointed out that in reality both characters were never anything in relation to love.

Ryan Gosling is currently negotiating his incorporation to the film about Barbie starring Margot Robbie and directed by Greta Gerwig.

It is as well as if the conversations come to fruition, Gosling will give life to Ken and will thus join the cast of this new film, written by Gerwig with his partner, the filmmaker Noah Baumbach.

It should be noted that Gosling, one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood today, was an Oscar nominee for “Half Nelson” (2006) and “La La Land” (2016).

In this way, the handsome actor would double with Robbie, who will give life to Barbie and which is another name in capital letters in American cinema at the moment.

In fact, she was nominated for an Oscar for best actress for “I, Tonya” (2017) and for best supporting actress for “Bombshell” (2019), Robbie will also be the producer of the film about Barbie.

It is important to mention that the film project on the famous doll has been in development in Hollywood for years.

In the first place, he found himself linked to the Sony studio, which in 2014 reached an agreement with Mattel to address this film adaptation.

Then in 2016 it became known that Amy Schumer was chosen by Sony to star in a film about a woman who lived in Barbieland and who was expelled from that world for not being perfect enough, for her eccentric personality and for not adjusting to the social conventions.

The following year, Schumer resigned from this film due to scheduling problems and in July 2017 Anne Hathaway entered the scene, who had talks with Sony to replace Schumer.

Subsequently, the studio delayed the premiere of this film from August 2018 to May 2020.

However, Sony’s agreement to film the Barbie character expired in 2018, so Mattel is now working with Warner Bros to partner and make this feature a reality with an approach that will be different from that of the project. initial.

This is how so far this new film is scheduled to be shot in 2022 and may be released in 2023.

The truth is that Gerwig and Baumbach are two of the most admired personalities of current independent cinema in the United States and have worked together on several occasions.

For example, Gerwig starred in “Frances Ha” (2012), a film directed by Baumbach and whose script they wrote with four hands.

In fact, Gerwig has been nominated for an Oscar three times: Best Original Screenplay and Best Direction for “Lady Bird” (2017) and Best Adapted Screenplay for “Little Women” (2019).

Meanwhile, Baumbach’s filmography as a director includes films such as “The Squid and the Whale” (2005), for which he was a candidate for the Oscar for best original screenplay; and “Marriage Story” (2019), for which he chose the statuette for the best film and the best original screenplay.