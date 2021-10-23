The movie of Barbie He already has his Ken, and among the many Hollywood hotties who fit the doll’s stereotype, they have chosen Ryan Gosling, as Deadline announced. The film will be directed by Greta Gerwig, known for her performances on Mistress America – 83%, Frances Ha – 93% and Jackie – 88%, as well as for the two films he has directed, Lady Bird – 97% and Little Women – 94%.

The new Barbie film stars Margot Robbie, although the first version of it was to star Anne Hathaway. Robbie, who was confirmed for the project in 2019, was unveiled on The Wolf Of Wall Street – 78%, and since then her career has been on the rise, with roles in Yo, Tonya – 96%, The Scandal – 79%, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75% and The Suicide Squad – 91%.

Ryan goslingFor his part, he has a long career with popular films such as Diario de una Pasión – 52%, Triste San Valentín – 88% and Drive, The Escape – 93%. He has also been recognized for his performances in La La Land: A Love Story – 92%, Blade Runner 2049 – 88% and The First Man on the Moon – 90%, among others. It will soon be on the Netflix tape The gray man, where he performs alongside Chris Evans.

According to Deadline, Gosling had originally turned down the role due to conflicts with his schedule, but due to the delay in pre-production of Barbie, the actor had the opportunity to reconsider, as the studio was adamant that he was their first and only option. The script of Barbie written by Greta gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

The film, produced by Robbie through his LuckyChap Entertainment company, along with Tom ackerley, from LuckyChap, and Robbie brenner and David heymanby Mattel. So far there are no details about the plot, but the first version, whose script was in charge of Olivia Milch, was going to deal with how Barbie was expelled from Barbieland and sent to the real world, where she would learn of her true abilities and fight the idea of that the doll is a bad example for girls for promoting an unreal and retrograde vision of women.

Barbie is one of the most famous dolls in history, it was created by businesswoman Ruth Handler, and is inspired by the German doll Bild Lilli, however, its design has changed a lot throughout its history. In an interview with Vogue, Robbie stated the following about the film:

Comes with tons of accessories! And many nostalgic connections. With this there are also many ways to approach the story. People listen to Barbie and think they know what the movie is going to be. Then they hear that it is Greta Gerwig who writes and directs and that is when they think that it will not be what it might seem at first.

