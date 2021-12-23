Ryan Reynolds mistakenly answers questions from Jennifer Lopez | .

The actor Canadian-American Ryan Reynolds confessed in an interview that on some occasions he has answered questions that fans ask him about Jennifer Lopez Why does he do this?

Curiously, the 45-year-old histrion has been mistaken for years in a pizzeria in the East Village in New York, precisely with Ben Affleck, the current boyfriend of the famous actress of Puerto Rican descent.

The protagonist of Deadpool Ryan reynolds He has a very pleasant humor and personality, he is known for making jokes to his friends, especially Hugh Jackman and especially his wife Blacke Lively, it is always entertaining to watch him and know what new idea he will make.

He mentioned in the Dear Hank and John podcast that whenever he visits said pizzeria the workers confuse it with the protagonist of Gigli with his girlfriend the Diva of the bronxs, curiously he does not bother to correct them.

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively | .

There have been times when they ask him about how Jennifer Lopez is, to which he simply replies that he is very well, the best, later he takes his order and leaves the store.

As a joke so to speak he tends to withdraw with his “annoyed” face, so the workers there are left thinking that to con Ben affleck he doesn’t like that kind of question.

It is worth mentioning that Reynolds does not usually take advantage of his fame or that he confuses him with Ben, like any other customer takes his order, waits his turn, pays and leaves like any other normal person would.

Although physically they do not have such an exact resemblance, it is probably because of the beard and how good-looking they could be confused, curiously this is not the first time that something similar has happened with celebrities, it is something that occurs from the most common.

Another actor with whom they often confuse the protagonist of “Free Guy: Taking Control”, is Ryan Gosling who is also Canadian, he was born on November 12, 1980 in London, Canada, while Reynolds was born on October 23, 1974 in Vancouver, Canada.

In addition to their physical resemblance they have the same name, which is why the public tends to confuse them even more, in fact this error is better known than Ben Affleck’s, it has happened so constantly that now they only respond happily as if they were the other .