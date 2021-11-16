Ryan Reynolds steps away from acting Is he retiring? | Instagram

Recently, the famous actor Ryan Reynolds has revealed the reason why he is taking a break from acting, as it seems they have been several very heavy years regarding his work in Hollywood.

45-year-old Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds will take a brief step back in the performance after his most recent films Free Guy and Red Notic, and his reasons for doing so are completely understandable.

And it is that in his official Instagram account on October 16, Reynolds announced that the recording had ended in the upcoming festive musical Spirited, and declared that it was the perfect time for a small sabbatical year from film making.

Now, actor Ryan Reynolds has delved deeper into his decision during an interview with Fatherly, explaining that he won’t be taking on any new projects until at least the summer of 2022.

On leaving acting, Ryan Reynolds said that he has a lot of other things he has to do, but the main point is that he is there for his children in the morning and at night, as he gets up with them and puts them to bed at night, things that for nothing in the world wants to get lost.

Those are not things that should feel special in any way, shape, or form. So I will be developing tons of things and working during the day while they are at school. But for the most part, yes. I’m not going to shoot any movies for a while, “he added.

While acknowledging the obscene privilege of being able to do that, Ryan Reynolds revealed that part of his decision was motivated by wanting his wife Blake Lively do some of the things she wants to do and play on her own.

And the other part is purely selfish. It’s just that I don’t want to lose myself this time. You don’t get this time back. And my kids are in school now, so they can’t ride with me to the location. I have to be there. So it’s important and I’m very lucky to be able to do it. “

As you may recall, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively had three young daughters together: James, six; Inez, five; and Betty, two years old.

And indeed in a November interview, Ryan admitted that Betty is his favorite girl, at least right now.