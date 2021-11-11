Ryan Reynolds and the secret of his great marriage with Blake Lively | Instagram

The famous actor Ryan Reynolds has shared with his millions of followers what is the secret of his successful marriage with the beautiful actress Blake LivelyThey are undoubtedly one of the most envied couples in show business.

The truth is, actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have an amazing marriage and as they balance their busy movie star schedules and parenting three children, the duo have kept their love alive for a decade.

So now many people wonder what their secret is for a marriage successful and indeed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ryan stated that the secret to their successful union was simple.

We don’t take ourselves too seriously, but we are also friends, ”he told the outlet.

However, it’s not just the buddy system that keeps their marriage in check, as the proud parents of three children, James, Inez, and Betty, clearly both have a sense of humor.

Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That’s the question you have to ask yourself, you know, get into that. We have always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a friend on it. “

After finishing his latest movie “Spirited,” Ryan took to Instagram to say that he found the project a “challenge” and told fans that he would be taking a break from making movies.

In a post on his page on October 16, the actor wrote that it was the perfect time for a short sabbatical from film making.

I’m going to miss every second working with this group of obscenely talented creators and artists. “

Unsurprisingly, her fans expressed their disappointment and Blake took the opportunity to joke about her husband.

Michael Caine did it first, ”referring to the fact that the 88-year-old legendary actor announced earlier in the week that he would be retiring from acting.

Fortunately, Ryan is not yet ready to throw in the towel, and on the November 3 premiere of his new movie “Red Notice” he assured that he only intends to take a break from his career.

Well, I think my goal in taking a break is to spend as much quality time with my children at this age as possible. That doesn’t mean I’m retiring or something crazy like that, ”Ryan said.

And now he just wants to stay home with his children during the holidays with his wife and feel comfortable, relaxed and without feeling like he has work to do.