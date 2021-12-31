. Want to enjoy the TV show “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 on ABC? Here’s how to do it.

Tonight, ABC will present “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” to celebrate the New Years and bid farewell to 2021. The event begins at 8 pm ET / PT on ABC, and then continues throughout the night, including during the West Coast Midnight Celebration.

If you don’t have cable, here are some options for watching “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” live stream online:

Now you can earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page.

You can watch a live broadcast of ABC (live in most markets) and over 100 other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once you have signed up for FuboTV, You can watch “” Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve ”live on the FuboTV app , which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or X / S Series, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield ), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour lookback feature, allowing you to watch most new shows on demand within three days (and sometimes longer). ) of your conclusion, even if you don’t log them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate,” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in all of them, but you can choose any bundle and add-on you want with your 14-day free trial.

Please note that the free trial is not advertised as such, but the amount due today will be $ 0 upon registration. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you will not be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once you have signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” live on the DirecTV Stream app , which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any Android TV-powered device (like Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live broadcast of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once you have signed up for Vidgo with Live TV, you can watch “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or X / S Series, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live broadcast of ABC (live in most markets) and more than 65 TV channels through Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes ESPN + and Disney + as part of its special package:

Get Hulu with Live TV

Once you’ve signed up for Hulu with Live TV, you can watch “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or X / S Series, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer through the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after airing) and 50 hours of cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “ Enhanced Cloud DVR ”giving you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials).

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve ‘2022

The New Years Eve event begins at 8 pm ET / PT. Ryan Seacrest will host the celebration showing the descent of the sphere in Times Square. The show will continue until 2 a.m. ET so viewers can watch the celebrations around the world.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of “Dick Clark’s Rockin ‘New Year’s Eve.” Seacrest joined Clark as a co-host in 2006, USA Today reported, and was later named a full-time host in 2007. Clark died in 2012, but the event still bears his name.

A press release about the event noted that LL Cool J will perform their hits on the NYRE stage, and Chloe will perform “Have Mercy” before the Times Square crowd. Journey will present a collection of his hits and Karol G will kick off the festivities. In New Orleans, Billy Porter will perform a new single, along with a “preview of a future classic” on the Louis Armstrong ship.

Los Angeles musical performances will include Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Big Boi with Sleepy Brown, AJR and Daisy the Great, French Montana, Don Omar, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Maneskin, Masked Wolf, Walker Hayes, OneRepublic and much more …

Ciara and D-Nice will host the Los Angeles party, along with Ryan Seacrest in Times Square and Liza Koshy. Billy Porter will co-host from New Orleans and Roselyn Sánchez will co-host from Puerto Rico. This marks the beginning of the show’s first Spanish-language countdown.

Additionally, Jessie James Decker will announce the annual Powerball “First Millionaire of the Year”. This will be announced shortly after midnight in New York.

The press release noted: “Last year’s show dominated the combined deliveries of its streaming competitors by 7.0 million total viewers and by 63% with adults ages 18-49. With a double-digit year-over-year increase, last year’s nighttime broadcast drew 18.4 million total viewers. Ranked as the highest rated musical special of 2020 among adults ages 18-49 ”.

USA Today reported that the celebration will occur despite the omicron variant. Seacrest said last year’s empty streets “really shocked him emotionally.”