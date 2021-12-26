In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

We are at the time of year when we most want to give gifts, but also receive gifts, and one of those technological devices that never go out of style due to their versatility are laptops, devices that allow us to enjoy the best possible entertainment but also indispensable companions of our office or of the university.

While those laptops that are worth both productivity and entertainment are usually quite expensive, these dates are ideal to get those offers that you are going to be proud of, and you can already get one of the most powerful laptops from Asus at a price bargain.

And is that this 15.6-inch Asus laptop is only 499 euros on Amazon, a saving of 100 euros compared to its previous price, and the best of all is that you will receive it before the Three Kings.

This Asus laptop with 512 GB SSD and 8GB of RAM at 499 euros is the best gift of Kings

The Asus 15.6-inch laptop at 499 euros is one of the best deals, and more considering its specifications given that it comes with 512GB of SSD storage, which ensures maximum reading and writing speed.

It is an Asus laptop of 15.6 inches at HD resolution, and in addition to the aforementioned 512 GB of storage of the SSD type, it also carries 8GB RAM, which also makes it ideal for executing the latest titles on the market.

On the other hand, it has a Ryzen 7 3700U processor and an AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics card with which we can enjoy the latest titles on the market and move the most demanding productivity applications.

You must bear in mind that it does not have a serial operating system, but you can install any operating system license that you find on the market in one of those products that will surely end up remembered in time due to the good purchase they represent.

