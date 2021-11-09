In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It’s a good time to buy a computer, especially if you want a light and powerful laptop, now that Amazon has advanced some Black Friday deals.

Despite the supply problems faced by many sectors, that of laptops does not seem to be affected, and the proof of this is that right now there are dozens of models at Amazon that are heavily discounted in price.

One of them is the MSI Modern 15 A5M-009XES with AMD Ryzen 7, 8GB of RAM and SSD which is reduced by 24%, so right now it costs only 679 euros, quite a bargain.

In addition to being quite powerful thanks to the AMD chip, it should be noted that its design is ultralight and ultrathin, so it is undoubtedly one of the best ultrabook type models in terms of value for money, especially if you are looking for a computer to work with.

One of the few drawbacks that can be put is that it comes without a pre-installed operating system, something more and more frequent. It is not a great inconvenience since you can install both Windows 10 and Windows 11 on your own, in case you prefer to be up to date and enjoy all its news.

For example, it has a short-throw keyboard and a sober look that has nothing to do with the classic products of this brandMSI has always been specialized in the gaming segment, but little by little it is putting more professional PCs on sale, like these MSI Modern 15.

Obviously he points to something as an alternative to Apple’s MacBook Air, at least to the version that used Intel Core i5, the one from the previous generation, a competition in which he is far from alone.

For example, Amazon also sells another very similar model, the Huawei Matebook 14, which costs only 699 euros temporarily.

All these price reductions come on the occasion of the advance of Black Friday, which Amazon already has available and that heats the previous one until the next day 26 with hundreds of discounts.

