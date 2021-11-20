11/20/2021 at 8:24 PM CET

Joan Blanch

The overwhelming defeat of Sabadell (3-0) in the field of Madrid Castilla has put final point to the stage of Antonio Hidalgo on the harlequin bench. “Today is a sad day because we have reached the end of a road. I have informed Antonio Hidalgo that he is no longer the coach of the first team,” the president commented at the end of the game. Esteve Calzada He added that “we believe that it is the decision that touches because we are at a point of no return.”

Hidalgo saved the team upon his arrival from relegation to Third, he raised it the following year to the Smartbank League although the experience in professional football only lasted one season. This year they opted for him to return the Sabadell team to Segundo but for the moment the team is in decline. The team will take it provisionally Miki Lledó, scouting the international area until the coach to replace Hidalgo is found.

“I thought this decision would never come. It’s everyone’s responsability”, Calzada said. The difficulty is twofold since for a few weeks the Center d’Esports has also been without a sports director. “We are working on both positions, that of looking for a sports director and a new coach,” admitted Calzada.

11 points out of 39 possible for a team designed to fight for promotion and that it is not giving adequate performance. “It is a team that is designed to be up and we are down and that is why this decision is made immediately,” said the president of Sabadell who will quickly look for a coach to sit on the bench next Saturday in the game in Nova Creu Alta against Andorra.