11/17/2021 at 21:20 CET

Astralpool Sabadell, which will face Orizzonte in the first phase in the 13 European Cups match, leads the Spanish representation, together with STM Mataró, Mediterrani and Terrassa, in the first continental round from this Thursday until Sunday.

Sabadell and Mataró are clear favorites to qualify among the top three of their respective groups, while Mediterrani and Terrassa also have clear options to move towards the second phase.

In group D, which takes place in Portugal, CN Sabadell will play against Orizzonte Catania (Italy), Ethnikos (Greece), Olimpia Kosice (Slovakia) and host Pacense, with which he debuts this Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Spanish and Sicilian women will close the Portuguese group next Sunday in the match of the 13 European Cups, between the two most awarded teams internationally.

Catania is the team that marked the history of European women’s water polo between 1994 and 2008, when they won their eight European Cups.On the way to achieving the ninth he found himself in the final played on April 23, 2011 with the rookie Club Natació Sabadell, who won 13-8 and changed history.

Sabadell took over from the Sicilian women and gscored his five European Cups, between 2011 and 2019, culminating his prodigious decade and that of Spanish women’s water polo.