Banco Sabadell does not believe that the recovery of economic activity in Europe will for the moment translate into an increase in the Euribor that makes variable interest rate mortgages more expensive. “We think that it is not going to move in 2022. The ECB has to undertake other actions before, such as the withdrawal of the stimulus programs before touching the current level of the deposit facility, which is what really affects the Euribor, or the interest rates “, has explained Leopoldo Alvear, CFO at a press conference to present the bank’s quarterly results.

In this sense, the Catalan bank considers that rates will rise earlier in the United Kingdom and in the United States. In his view, the economic situation has improved enormously due to the spending programs carried out by both the Spanish Government and the European Commission. But not everything is positive, and in the risk chapter there is an inflation that does not stop rising and surpassed 5.5% in October.

“The economic environment is obviously complex, but it is simpler than we had a year ago. Inflation can affect the solvency of our clients, but it can also favor a rate hike. That is, there are many cross elements,” he points out. the CEO, Csar Gonzlez-Bueno.

The bank’s chief executive is satisfied with the group’s behavior and rules out participating in corporate operations both at the Spanish level and through its British subsidiary. Precisely, the group has just rejected an offer to buy the TSB for 1,200 million euros. “It was an unsolicited offer and we reaffirmed our strategy of not starting any corporate operation,” replied Gonzlez-Bueno.

Profit of 370 million

Banco Sabadell has recorded an attributable net profit of 370 million euros from January to September, 82.4% more year-on-year, and it is “in line” with the objectives of its strategic plan, as reported this Thursday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and collects Europa Press.

Without taking into account TSB – the British subsidiary of the Catalan group – the net attributable profit stands at 288 million in these nine months, 19.6% less than the 358 in 2020, which included the capital gain of 293 million for the sale of Sabadell Asset Management.

Revenues from the banking business – interest margin plus net commissions – were 3,633 million euros, 2.5% more year-on-year and 1.5% higher in the quarterly comparison.

The entity’s recurring costs have experienced a 2.9% reduction compared to the previous year, due to the improvement in personnel expenses in Spain and general expenses in TSB, while the decrease is 1% in the quarterly comparison.

The bank explained that, after the agreement reached with the union representation on October 15, the execution of the second phase of the efficiency plan in Spain, accompanied by other additional cost containment measures, will involve some annual savings of 130 million euros.

The management and the workers’ representatives from the negotiating table agreed to leave a minimum of 1,380 workers within the framework of the employment regulation file (ERE) raised by the entity. The CEO has pointed out that the new cost reduction focuses will not affect staff. “There is no intention of making another ERE on the horizon,” he pointed out.

The entity’s outstanding credit closed September with a balance of 152,197 million euros (110,247 million without TSB), and the growth of investment, isolating the impact of the EPA, was 5.9% year-on-year, “driven by the good performance of the mortgages in Spain and TSB, as well as the good dynamics of commercial credit to companies, SMEs and the self-employed in Spain “.

Mortgage production in Spain stood at 1,372 million euros after increasing 33% in year-on-year terms and exceeding pre-pandemic levels, while in the United Kingdom it reached 2,197 million pounds, 19% more than in the same period of the previous year .

Regarding ICOs, as of September 30, about 9,000 million euros of financing have been arranged out of a total of 13,500 million granted, and, as for the moratoriums in Spain, 90% of the balance granted has expired.

Term deposits totaled 15,765 million euros (13,643 million without TSB) and decreased by 28.9% (29.4% without TSB) compared to the previous year, while in the quarter they decreased by 10.7% (11, 7% without TSB) for the transfer of deposits to sight accounts.

At the end of September, off-balance sheet customer funds stood at 41,669 million euros, which represents a growth of 2.3% in the quarter and, in year-on-year terms, of 13% due to higher contracting of mutual funds.

The CET1 ‘phase in’ ratio stands at 12.40% at the end of September and includes 28bp of transitional adjustments from IFRS9; the CET1 ‘fully-loaded’ ratio stood at 12.12% and increased 12bp compared to the previous quarter, and the total capital ratio ‘phase in’ amounted to 17.01% at the end of the quarter.

Problem assets total 7,377 million euros, of which 6,004 are doubtful loans and 1,373 million foreclosed assets, and their coverage stands at 54%, being the coverage of doubtful loans (stage 3) with the total provisions of 57, 9% and 37% for foreclosed assets.

The NPL ratio “remains stable” at 3.59%, and the cost of the group’s accumulated credit risk decreases and stands at 51bp at the end of September, 2bp better than at the end of the previous quarter and 37bp in the comparison. year-on-year.

Improvement in the British subsidiary

TSB contributes to the group’s results with 82 million euros until September, compared to 155 million losses in 2020, after obtaining a net profit of 97 million pounds due to the improvement of the margin and the lower costs and provisions.

The British bank thus achieved its third consecutive positive quarter, with a contribution in the quarter of 43 million euros, and recorded an interest margin of 744 million euros at the end of September, with an increase of 13.0% due to the growth of mortgage volumes in the year.

Operating expenses totaled 582 million euros, 13.8% less in the year-on-year comparison due to the improvement in general and personnel expenses.

