11/14/2021 at 10:36 CET

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, second best player in the world, defeated Polish Iga Swia 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 on Saturdaytek and he held out with a good chance of advancing to the Akron WTA Finals semifinals.

In the first set Swiatek, with 85 percent of the points won from the first serve, took advantage of the inconsistency of Sabalenka, with only two winners and several unforced errors.

Safe with her serve, the Pole had no break opportunities against her and the two in favor took advantage of them to break the Belarusian’s serve in the fourth and sixth games and extend her rival’s losing streak to 16 lost games of the last 18.

In the second sleeve, Sabalenka created his first break opportunity, in the third game, but Swiatek he kept his tennis sober, safe and held serve to lead 2-1.

Sabalenka kept serve and took the lead in the fifth game, in which Iga he double faulted on the 30-40 scoreboard and caused the Belarusian, with a change in attitude, to break and go ahead 3-2.

Encouraged by the public, Aryna he kept the serve and broke again, in the seventh game, minutes later to secure the set in a disputed game, the eighth.

With the game 1-1, in the third sleeve, Sabalenka he became an earthquake, hit the ball with all his anatomy and broke in the third game, but could not confirm, in a service shift fouled by double faults.

Sabalenka, shouting and with strong blows, Swiatek, little noisy, but without giving in, they raised a great fight, with a high level of tennis that was better after 3-3.

The Belarusian took a chance and, although she made numerous unforced errors, in the eleventh game she took advantage of a blink of Iga and he broke his serve to get ahead 6-5. He confirmed the break and ensured the win.

This afternoon, the Spanish Paula Badosa, tenth in the world ranking, qualified for the semifinal by defeating the Greek María Sakkari 7-6 (4), 6-4, in a fought match in which the Hispanic showed a better tennis in the decisive moments.

Badosa has two victories without defeats in the absence of a round in the group Chichen Itza; they follow him Sakkari and Sabalenka, with a win and a failure, and Swiatek, with two setbacks.

This Sunday, in the other group, the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza will seek their access to the semifinals against Estonia Annet kontaveit, already secured in the phase of the four best, and the Czech Karolina Pliskova will go before his compatriot Barbora Krejcikova.